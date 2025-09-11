Saiyaara OTT Release: Here's When And Where To Watch Ahaan Panday-Aneet Padda's Romantic Musical

Saiyaara OTT Release: Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda's romantic drama is all set for digital release almost two months after its theatrical release.

Saiyaara
  • Saiyaara will release on Netflix on September 12

  • Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda starrer released in theatres on July 18

  • The romantic musical is directed by Mohit Suri and backed by Yash Raj Films

Saiyaara OTT release: The Hindi blockbuster Saiyaara, starring newcomers Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda, is a huge box office success. In just 11 days, the Mohit Suri-directed film backed by Yash Raj Films, crossed the whopping Rs 400 crore mark globally, making it the highest-grossing love story in Indian cinema history. Those who missed the romantic musical in theatres can now watch it on OTT, as the film is all set to make its digital debut this week.

When and where to watch Saiyaara on OTT

Saiyaara, which hit the screens on July 18, will be streaming on OTT almost two months after its theatrical release. The film had a golden run at the Indian and worldwide box office. It will start streaming on Netflix on Friday, September 12, 2025.

The OTT giant took to social media to share the official announcement.

Still - IMDB
Saiyaara Review: Ahaan Panday And Aneet Padda Strain To Distinguish Rudderless Melodrama

BY Debanjan Dhar

Sharing a still of Ahaan and Aneet from the film, the streamer captioned it, "Bas kuch pal baaki hain, phir Saiyaara ki kahaani hogi aapki. Watch Saiyaara, out on September 12 on Netflix."

Mohit Suri on Saiyaara's OTT release

While talking about Saiyaara's Netflix release, Suri shared that it will always be a very special film for him, and the way "audiences embraced it in theatres globally was truly incredible."

"As the film begins its journey on Netflix, I’m excited that more people will now get to discover Krish and Vaani’s love story. Love stories are special because they are universal, and I hope Saiyaara touches hearts everywhere, in every corner of the world," he added.

Mohit Suri Reveals Ahaan Panday's Original Debut With YRF Before Saiyaara Was Shelved
Mohit Suri Reveals Ahaan Panday's Original Debut With YRF Before Saiyaara Was Shelved

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

Saiyaara box office

Reportedly, the film earned Rs 329 crore net in India and ended its theatrical run with Rs 570 crore worldwide.

