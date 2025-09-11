Saiyaara OTT Release: Here's When And Where To Watch Ahaan Panday-Aneet Padda's Romantic Musical

Saiyaara OTT release: The Hindi blockbuster Saiyaara, starring newcomers Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda, is a huge box office success. In just 11 days, the Mohit Suri-directed film backed by Yash Raj Films, crossed the whopping Rs 400 crore mark globally, making it the highest-grossing love story in Indian cinema history. Those who missed the romantic musical in theatres can now watch it on OTT, as the film is all set to make its digital debut this week.