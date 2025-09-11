Little Hearts OTT Release: Where To Watch Mouli And Shivani Nagaram Starrer Romantic Comedy

Mouli Tanuj Prasanth and Shivani Nagaram starrer Little Hearts released in theatres on September 5
The story of the Telugu romantic comedy is about two misfits who fall in love and try to save their relationship
It has been directed by Sai Marthand
Little Hearts OTT release: Mouli Tanuj Prasanth and Shivani Nagaram starrer romantic comedy, which released in theatres on September 5, will be released on OTT soon. Read on to know where you can watch the Telugu drama.
Where to watch Little Hearts on OTT
Little Hearts is backed by A WIN Original Production, which owns the OTT platform, ETVWin. So, reportedly, post its theatrical run, the film will start streaming on the digital platform. However, makers are yet to announce the official streaming date of Little Hearts.
About Little Hearts
Little Hearts follows the story of Akhil (Mouli), a student who enrols in a long-term coaching program after he fails to clear his engineering entrances. He meets Khatyayani (Shivani Nagaram), whose story is the same as Akhil's, but the difference is that she is attempting MBBS for the fourth time. It shows how these two misfits fall in love and try to keep their relationship alive. The movie is a perfect blend of romance and comedy and shows the ups and downs of both the characters and how they navigate it.
Rajeev Kanakala, SS Kanchi, Anitha Chowdary, and Satya Krishnan, among others, are also part of the cast. Little Hearts is directed by Sai Marthand.
Little Hearts opened to positive reviews from critics and audiences. The climax scene has been praised a lot. Mouli and Shivani are lauded for their stellar performances.
It opened at Rs 1.35 crore and saw a significant growth after Day 1. The total box office collection of Little Hearts stands at Rs 13.65 crore in six days.