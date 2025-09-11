Little Hearts OTT Release: Where To Watch Mouli And Shivani Nagaram Starrer Romantic Comedy

About Little Hearts

Little Hearts follows the story of Akhil (Mouli), a student who enrols in a long-term coaching program after he fails to clear his engineering entrances. He meets Khatyayani (Shivani Nagaram), whose story is the same as Akhil's, but the difference is that she is attempting MBBS for the fourth time. It shows how these two misfits fall in love and try to keep their relationship alive. The movie is a perfect blend of romance and comedy and shows the ups and downs of both the characters and how they navigate it.