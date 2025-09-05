Su From So OTT Release: When And Where To Watch The Hit Kannada Horror-Comedy

Su From So OTT Release: Missed the blockbuster Kannada horror-comedy in theatres? Well, you can now watch it on OTT. JP Thuminad's film had a slow start at the box office. Opening at Rs 78 lakh, the movie quickly gained momentum with the word-of-mouth, and within just two weeks, Su From So surpassed Rs 43 crore net in India. As per Sacnilk, Su From So's box office collection in India stands at Rs 90.89 crore (net) and Rs 106.23 crore (gross). Its worldwide collection is Rs 121.23 crore.