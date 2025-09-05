Su From So OTT Release: When And Where To Watch The Hit Kannada Horror-Comedy

Su From So is reportedly available to stream on JioHotstar from September 5
The Kannada horror-comedy released in theatres on July 25
It is one of the biggest hits from the Kannada film industry
Su From So OTT Release: Missed the blockbuster Kannada horror-comedy in theatres? Well, you can now watch it on OTT. JP Thuminad's film had a slow start at the box office. Opening at Rs 78 lakh, the movie quickly gained momentum with the word-of-mouth, and within just two weeks, Su From So surpassed Rs 43 crore net in India. As per Sacnilk, Su From So's box office collection in India stands at Rs 90.89 crore (net) and Rs 106.23 crore (gross). Its worldwide collection is Rs 121.23 crore.
When and where to watch Su From So on OTT
Reportedly, the post-theatrical streaming rights of Su From So have been acquired by JioHotstar, and the film is available to stream from September 5 onwards. However, the OTT platform has not made an official announcement yet.
About Su From So
Writer and director JP Thuminad has wowed the audience with the social horror, which shows misogyny, communal friendships, blending it with horror, comedy, and emotions. It revolves around Ashoka, a youngster from a small village, who is possessed by a female ghost named Sulochana. It is beyond a supernatural tale with a powerful message, which makes it a unique watch.
The cast includes JP Thuminad, Shaneel Gautham, Sandhya Arakere, Prakash Thuminad, and Mime Ramdas in key roles. Produced by Raj B. Shetty under the Light Buddha Films banner, it has been dubbed in Malayalam and was released in Telugu on August 8 by Mythri Movie Makers.
As per a report in The Indian Indian Express, on the overwhelming response, Thuminad had said, "I honestly didn’t expect this. I don’t know how to react. Our only goal was to entertain. This kind of love from the audience, it’s overwhelming.” He also called it "surreal", adding, "This show has just begun, and I’m loving every bit of it."