Monday, Aug 08, 2022
Nagarjuna On Naga Chaitanya's Bollywood Debut: Great To See Him Grow As Actor

Calling director Advait Chandan's upcoming film, 'Laal Singh Chaddha', featuring Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor in the lead, as a breath of fresh air, actor Nagarjuna on Sunday said that it was wonderful to watch his son Naga Chaitanya grow as an actor.

Nagarjuna, Aamir Khan, Naga Chaitanya
Nagarjuna, Aamir Khan, Naga Chaitanya Twitter

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 08 Aug 2022 11:57 am

Taking to Twitter, Nagarjuna said: "Had the privilege of watching Aamir Khan's 'Laal Singh Chaddha'. A breath of fresh air!

"A film which goes more than surface deep. A film which stirs you from deep within!! Makes you smile, cry, laugh and ponder!! It comes with a simple message saying love and innocence conquers all!!

"Was wonderful to watch Naga Chaitanya grow as an actor. Director Advait Chandan, writer Atul Kulkarni and team, you just lift our spirits up!!"


The film, which is the remake of the Hollywood classic 'Forrest Gump', marks the Bollywood debut of Naga Chaitanya. Adapted by actor Atul Kulkarni, the film is scheduled to hit screens on August 11.

[With Inputs From IANS]

