Annu Kapoor Says 'Who Is Aaamir Khan' On Being Asked About 'Laal Singh Chaddha'

Actor Annu Kapoor, who is currently seen in Amazon Prime Video show 'Crash Course',  got furious when asked about Aamir Khan's upcoming film 'Laal Singh Chaddha'. by a journalist. The veteran actor asked, “Kaun hai woh (Who is he)?” 

Updated: 07 Aug 2022 10:14 am

In a video shared by a paparazzo account, someone in the background can be heard asking Annu, “Sir Aamir sir's film Laal Singh Chaddha is going to release..” Annu speaks in the middle, “What is that? I don't watch movies. I don't know." Annu's manager intervenes and says, "No comments," Annu replies, "No comments nahi. Movie he nahi dekhta mein na apni na parayo ki. Mujhe pata bhi nahi hain yeh kaun hai sach much. Toh mein kya bata paunga ki kaun hain woh. I have no idea (It's not about ‘no comments’. I don't watch films, be it mine or of others. I honestly don't even know who he is, then how can I tell you anything about him)."

One person commented, “Why do you work in the film industry then?” Another one said, “He said he doesn't know who is Aamir Khan, seriously?” One more fan said, “Poore industry se naraz hai Annu ji shayad (I think Annu ji is angry with the entire film industry)." Along with one laughing emoji, one person commented, “Best reaction ever.”

'Laal Singh Chaddha' is an official Hindi remake of Robert Zemeckis' Oscar Award-winning 1994 film Forrest Gump, which featured Hollywood star Tom Hanks. Laal Singh Chaddha will reportedly unfold some of India`s historic events as seen through the eyes of a man. The film which also stars Kareena Kapoor and Naga Chaitanya will hit the screens on August 11.

