Bollywood celebrity Malaika Arora may have recuperated physically from her car accident, but she is still to come to grips with the situation mentally and emotionally. Arora was involved in a car accident on the Mumbai-Pune expressway on April 2 while returning from a fashion presentation in Pune. She had a few minor bruises and was told to stay in bed for a few days. Arora discussed the woeful night in a recent interview.

According to a report by Mid-Day, everything was hazy for Arora following the accident until she arrived at the hospital. “I was in shock. My head was hurting, and all I wanted to know was whether I was alive or not. There was too much blood, too much commotion to understand what was happening. I felt an immense jolt, and the rest was a blur till I reached the hospital,” she said.

Despite the fact that Arora has returned to work, she is worried when she sees an accident or violence in a film. “I get flashes that send shivers down my spine,” she said, adding that she will ultimately get over the traumatic incident.

A couple of days after her accident, Arora had spoken about the incident on Instagram. “The last few days and the events that unfolded have been quite unbelievable,” she said, adding that thinking about it in retrospect feels like a scene from a film and not something that actually happened.

She added, “Thankfully, immediately after the accident, I felt like I was enveloped with the care from so many guardian angels – be it my staff, the people who helped me reach the hospital, my family who stood by me throughout this ordeal and the amazing hospital staff. My doctors ensured my safety in the most caring way possible at every step. They made me feel safe and secure instantly and I am so very grateful for that.”