Art & Entertainment

Lekha Washington Drops First Romantic Picture With Boyfriend Imran Khan - Check Picture Inside

Lekha Washington has shared the first picture with Imran Khan on her social media. Check out the picture inside.

Instagram
Imran Khan and Lekha Washington Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Ever since actor Imran Khan announced his separation from Avantika Malik, interest in his personal life has been piqued among his fans. After his divorce, the actor confirmed dating Lekha Washington this year. He is seen talking highly about his girlfriend. The couple is often spotted at events, but they have not posted each other on their social media. However, in a new development, Washington has changed this and has shared an adorable picture with Khan.

Taking to her social media, Lekha Washington shared a picture with Imran Khan. The picture only shows their silhouettes as they pose with the sea in the background. They are seen looking into each other’s eyes. She shared this picture on her Instagram Stories. This is the first picture that the couple has shared on social media.

Take a look at the picture shared by Lekha Washington on her Instagram Story here.

Lekha Washingtons Instagram Story
Lekha Washington's Instagram Story Photo: Instagram
info_icon

In an earlier interview with Hindustan Times, the actor revealed why he kept his relationship with Washington private and away from the public eye. He said, “I have consciously tried to shield this part (relationship with Lekha) because of the complications of me divorcing and ending my marriage, which is always something that gets everyone, it's a very goss topic, which then leads to wild speculation. I was trying to shield from that ugliness and then in the aftermath of that, starting a new relationship. The weird threads that get attached to it, I have really tried to shield that part of my life and my relationship from public scrutiny.” Khan has mentioned how Washington helped her when he was battling depression.

After parting ways with Malik in 2019, the actor started dating Washington. On the work front, he will make his Bollywood comeback with ‘Happy Patel’ which is being helmed by Vir Das.

