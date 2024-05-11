In a conversation with Hindustan Times, Imran Khan opened up about his relationship with Lekha Washington. He talked about why he did not open up about his relationship with her earlier. The ‘Jaane Tu...Ya Jaane Na’ actor said, “I have consciously tried to shield this part (relationship with Lekha) because of the complications of me divorcing and ending my marriage, which is always something that gets everyone, it's a very goss topic, which then leads to wild speculation. I was trying to shield from that ugliness and then in the aftermath of that, starting a new relationship. The weird threads that get attached to it, I have really tried to shield that part of my life and my relationship from public scrutiny.”