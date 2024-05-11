Art & Entertainment

Imran Khan Opens Up About Why He Kept His Relationship With Lekha Washington Hidden From The Public Eye

In a recent interview, Imran Khan opened up about why he kept his relationship with Lekha Washington under wraps. The couple started dating after he parted ways with Avantika Malik.

Imran Khan and Lekha Washington Photo: X
Imran Khan has been making headlines every day ever since the news of his comeback surfaced in the media. The actor is set to make his comeback to Bollywood after a long hiatus. In a recent interview, the actor opened up about his personal life. He talked about why he had kept his relationship with Lekha Washington under wraps.

In a conversation with Hindustan Times, Imran Khan opened up about his relationship with Lekha Washington. He talked about why he did not open up about his relationship with her earlier. The ‘Jaane Tu...Ya Jaane Na’ actor said, “I have consciously tried to shield this part (relationship with Lekha) because of the complications of me divorcing and ending my marriage, which is always something that gets everyone, it's a very goss topic, which then leads to wild speculation. I was trying to shield from that ugliness and then in the aftermath of that, starting a new relationship. The weird threads that get attached to it, I have really tried to shield that part of my life and my relationship from public scrutiny.”

He also revealed how Washington helped him while he was going through the depressive phase of his life. The actor continued, “Lekha has been a tremendously positive and healthy influence in my life as a person, she is caring, supportive, and loving to a fault. She has been very helpful. As I've grappled with depression and rebuilding myself, the kind of nurturing and support that I've gotten from her, I don't know that I would have been able to make this journey without her.”

The actor had married Avantika Malik in 2011. They parted ways in 2019. After the divorce, he started dating Washington. On the work front, the actor was last seen in ‘Katti Batti’ where he shared the screen with Kangana Ranaut. He is set to make his comeback with ‘Happy Patel’ which is being helmed by Vir Das.

