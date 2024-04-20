Actor Imran Khan has been in the news ever since news of his Bollywood comeback has surfaced on the internet. The actor is considering making a comeback in the film industry after ‘Katti Batti’ failed to resonate with the audience. In a recent interview, Khan talked about how he was roped in for a spy series that was set to release on Disney+ Hotstar. However, it got cancelled. He talked about how he is glad that the project was scrapped.
In a conversation with Film Companion, Imran Khan revealed that he was part of a spy series that was being helmed by Abbas Tyrewala. He talked about how the project was shelved after Disney+ Hotstar was taken over by Jio. He talked about how he is glad that the series got cancelled. He said, “All things said and done, I am kind of glad that ended up not coming together. I don't want to play a character who solves problems with a gun.”
The actor also talked about how he dislikes that violence has been glamourized in recent films. He talked about how loved action movies, but the way violence is portrayed today makes him uncomfortable. He added, “There is glamourization and a fetishization, sexualization, of violence that makes me uncomfortable. There is a way to portray violence, and this is not a morality thing. Violence and action are a language within cinema and when we portray in films there is a way to do it where you feel the weight of it.”
He continued, “We've started making films where heroes will go, and boom boom boom shoot seven people in the heads and their heads would explode to music. They make it cool and sexy, and it makes me uncomfortable.”
Imran Khan was last seen in ‘Katti Batti’ (2015) where he shared the screen with Kangana Ranaut. After this movie, he has taken a break from Bollywood.