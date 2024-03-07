The last time Imran Khan was seen in a Bollywood film was in 2015. The actor has stepped away from Bollywood since then, but his fans continue to pour love on him and constantly wait for his return. In a recent interview, he opened up about his departure from movies and his struggle with his mental health.
In a conversation with Vogue India, Imran Khan talked about why he left Bollywood. Unlike popular belief which claims that the actor left the industry because of his professional failures, the actor clarified that he left because he was struggling emotionally. He said that he did not have the motivation to invest the time, energy, and effort that was required of him to survive in the fast-paced film industry.
The actor said, “I felt damaged on the inside, and I wanted to fix that. If you pull a hamstring, you go to the physiotherapist. You don’t feel good mentally? Seek therapy.”
Talking about therapy, the actor said, “If you speak to someone who has given up an addiction or gone off alcohol, they could tell you the exact number of days they’ve been sober. It’s the same for me with my mental health. It’s been 2,500 days since I started my analysis on March 13, 2017.”
Earlier, Khan had opened up about his mental health on Instagram. He wrote, “We all have scars, old wounds that still ache. But love heals. Love is empowering and uplifting, and if you are fortunate enough to receive the kind of love that I have, I think it starts to fill in those scars. It covers you in a layer of protective armor. You may never fully grasp the extent to which your love empowers me but know that I am grateful.”
Fans are still eagerly anticipating his return to movies.