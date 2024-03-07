Earlier, Khan had opened up about his mental health on Instagram. He wrote, “We all have scars, old wounds that still ache. But love heals. Love is empowering and uplifting, and if you are fortunate enough to receive the kind of love that I have, I think it starts to fill in those scars. It covers you in a layer of protective armor. You may never fully grasp the extent to which your love empowers me but know that I am grateful.”