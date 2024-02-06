Imran Khan has been away from showbiz for almost 9 years now, and was last seen in the 2015 film 'Katti Batti'. But he’s not only managed to stay away from the limelight and screen presence in the last decade, but also adopted a simple lifestyle and made some major life changes. For those caught unaware, Imran Khan made his social media comeback in 2023 and has been candid about his life after quitting acting.
Now, in a recent interview with Vogue, the actor spoke about adopting a simple lifestyle since 2016. He not only has been cutting his own hair since then but has also been wearing the same pair of Ray Bans for the past decade. And guess what? He replaced his cherry-red Ferrari with a Volkswagen, moved away from his plush Pali Hill bungalow to a Bandra flat, and owns only three plates, three forks, two coffee mugs and one frying pan.
Well, that’s certainly a major sustainable living pattern.
During the interview, Imran also talked about his decision to quit acting after 'Katti Batti' tanked. He said that he wanted to understand some things, and hence he began working backwards.
“When Katti Batti flopped, I wanted to understand some things, so I began working backwards. What have been the biggest hits of the last two or three years? What were the films that had brought my contemporaries success? Do I like those films? Would I have said yes had they been offered to me?” he says of his thought process. Then, the revelation. “The answer was always no. And that clarified something for me. What I actually wanted was for the films I was in to be successful,” Imran was quoted as saying.
Imran also shared how he wanted to fix himself - “be at my healthiest and strongest for my daughter”. He said, “At that point, it wasn’t my career because I wasn’t excited by it enough to want to work hard for it.”
Reportedly, Imran will soon make his acting comeback. However, no official details for the same have been shared by him. On the personal front, he is said to be dating Lekha Washington.