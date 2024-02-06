Imran Khan, the evergreen Bollywood heartthrob with numerous successful films to his credit, suddenly took a step back from acting, much to the disapproval of his huge fan following. In recent news, there has been a surge of interest around his potential comeback, which has generated significant buzz among fans, which have been waiting to see him on-screen.
In a recent interview with Vogue India, the ‘Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na’ actor delved into the reasons behind his departure from the film fraternity. He discussed hitting rock bottom in 2016, a year after the release of his last film, ‘Katti Batti,’ opposite Kangana Ranaut, which failed at the box office. The film’s failure had a role to play in the decision-making process of the actor leaving in the industry.
“‘When Katti Batti’ flopped, I wanted to understand some things, so I began working backwards. What had been the biggest hits of the last two or three years? What were the films that had brought my contemporaries success? Do I like those films? Would I have said yes, had they been offered to me? The answer was always no. And that clarified something for me. What I actually wanted was for the films I was in to be successful,” Khan said.
He added that he did not have to think too much about the financial aspect, stating, “Luckily, I was working in an industry that had rewarded me financially. So by the time I was 30, I didn’t have to worry about money. At that point, it wasn’t my career because I wasn’t excited by it enough to want to work hard for it.”
Around the same time, the ‘Delhi Belly’ actor had embraced fatherhood and decided to focus on his daughter, Imara Malik Khan, born in 2014. “I had recently become a father and thought, ‘This is valuable. This is something I take seriously.’ I wanted to be the best version of myself for Imara. I decided it was no longer my job to be an actor. Now, I had to fix myself; be at my healthiest and strongest for my daughter,” Imran said.
Currently, the actor is contemplating a return to acting but has not disclosed any details about his upcoming Bollywood project, but either ways, his fans are thrilled upon hearing this news.