“‘When Katti Batti’ flopped, I wanted to understand some things, so I began working backwards. What had been the biggest hits of the last two or three years? What were the films that had brought my contemporaries success? Do I like those films? Would I have said yes, had they been offered to me? The answer was always no. And that clarified something for me. What I actually wanted was for the films I was in to be successful,” Khan said.