Imran Khan Opens Up About Divorce From Avantika Malik; Confirms His Relationship With Lekha Washington

Imran Khan is back in the headlines, and this time, it’s about his personal life. While he’s always maintained his privacy, he has now spoken up about his divorce publicly for the first time. The ‘Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na’ actor confirmed that he and Avantika Malik have separated, and their divorce was finalized in 2019. Additionally, he confirmed rumours and revealed that he is currently in a relationship with Lekha Washington.
In a conversation with Vogue, Imran Khan revealed, “I’ve been out of the room for a very long time. In my absence, it has been easy to speak about me. The speculation that I’m romantically involved with Lekha Washington is true. I’m divorced and have been separated since February 2019.”
For those not familiar, the actor tied the knot with Avantika Malik in 2011, and they welcomed their daughter, Imara, in 2014. Although rumours of their split surfaced in 2019, the couple chose not to address the claims at that time. But now with Lekha Washington being called a “homewrecker,” the actor probably felt right to explain the matter at hand. “There’s this narrative of Lekha being a homewrecker, which infuriates me because not only is it misogynistic but it also takes away my agency as an individual.”
He further confirmed the timeline of the relationship and stated, “Lekha and I grew close during the lockdown, a year and a half after I had been separated from Avantika and almost a year after she had separated from her partner, not husband as it has been widely reported.”
Despite being seen together at various public gatherings over the past year, Imran and Lekha had never publicly acknowledged their relationship. This is the first time either one of them has openly talked about it. Earlier this year, the couple was spotted at Aamir Khan’s daughter, Ira’s wedding to Nupur Shikhare. They happily posed for photos at the grand event.
Having confirmed their relationship, it remains to be seen whether the couple will continue to keep away from the public eye.