Imran Khan Opens Up About Divorce From Avantika Malik; Confirms His Relationship With Lekha Washington

For those not familiar, the actor tied the knot with Avantika Malik in 2011, and they welcomed their daughter, Imara, in 2014. Although rumours of their split surfaced in 2019, the couple chose not to address the claims at that time. But now with Lekha Washington being called a “homewrecker,” the actor probably felt right to explain the matter at hand. “There’s this narrative of Lekha being a homewrecker, which infuriates me because not only is it misogynistic but it also takes away my agency as an individual.”