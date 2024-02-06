Imran Khan Reveals If There Would Be A Sequel Of 'Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na'

It’s been long since Imran Khan was seen in a Bollywood film. The actor who starred in ‘Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na’ almost 16 years ago is still known for this role. The Abbas Tyrewala movie has a fan following that is in love with the movie even today. In a recent interview, the actor opened up about the sequel of ‘Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na.’
In a conversation with Vogue India, Imran Khan opened up about ‘Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na’ and the impact it has on the younger audience. Speaking about his role as Jai Singh Rathore, he said, “It was the journey of Jai from boyhood to manhood.” He talked more about the film and said that it was the love story of two young people who grew up together.
Advertisement
In the same conversation, Imran Khan dropped a hint about the sequel. The actor continued, “It is the story of two young people growing up, understanding what they seek in a partner and finding their way to love. It culminates so nicely that I don’t know what additional emotional growth you could have for these characters.” Through his answer, the actor revealed that he feels that ‘Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na’ does not need a sequel.
Advertisement
The last time actor Imran Khan was seen in a movie was in 2015. The actor starred in ‘Katti Batti’ along with Kangana Ranaut. The movie did not work well, and the actor stepped away from Bollywood. Speaking about this break, he said, “When ‘Katti Batti’ flopped, I wanted to understand some things, so I began working backward. What had been the biggest hits of the last two or three years? What were the films that had brought my contemporaries success? Do I like those films? Would I have said yes had they been offered to me? The answer was always no. And that clarified something for me. What I actually wanted was for the films I was in to be successful.”
Advertisement
Recently, Imran Khan was spotted at Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare’s wedding.