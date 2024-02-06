Imran Khan Reveals If There Would Be A Sequel Of 'Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na'

The last time actor Imran Khan was seen in a movie was in 2015. The actor starred in ‘Katti Batti’ along with Kangana Ranaut. The movie did not work well, and the actor stepped away from Bollywood. Speaking about this break, he said, “When ‘Katti Batti’ flopped, I wanted to understand some things, so I began working backward. What had been the biggest hits of the last two or three years? What were the films that had brought my contemporaries success? Do I like those films? Would I have said yes had they been offered to me? The answer was always no. And that clarified something for me. What I actually wanted was for the films I was in to be successful.”