K Drama

Cannes 2024: 'Nevertheless' Star Han So-hee And Girls' Generation's YoonA Walk The Red Carpet In Princess Gowns

Han So-hee and Im Yoon-ah attended the Cannes Film Festival on Day 6. The two popular Korean stars attended the screening of 'Horizon: An American Saga - Chapter 1.'

Instagram
Han So-hee and YoonA at Cannes 2024 Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Girls’ Generation’s YoonA and popular actress Han So-hee graced the red carpet at the ongoing prestigious Cannes Film Festival on Sunday, May 19. The two popular stars attended the screening of ‘Horizon: An American Saga - Chapter 1.’ Both donned stunning floor-length gowns, adding to the allure of one of the most anticipated events of the year.

YoonA, representing jewelry brand Qeelin as its ambassador, graced the red carpet in a stunning strapless mauve pink gown. The ‘King: The Land’ actress’ attire boasted a plunging V neckline, a pleated overlay design on the structured bodice, a cinched waist, and a chiffon pleated skirt that flowed into a floor-length hem with a sweeping train at the back. Additionally, the gown featured a thigh-high slit. Complementing the ensemble, she opted for minimal diamond jewelry, and minimal make-up. YoonA completed her elegant look with a sleek pulled-back top knot hairstyle.

Meanwhile, Han So-hee, serving as the ambassador for the jewelry label Boucheron, made a captivating entrance on the red carpet in a mesmerizing tulle gown. The ‘Gyeongseong Creature’ actress donned a floor-length dress, which included boasted delicate spaghetti straps, a plunging neckline, and a structured corseted bodice with a zip closure at the back. Ruffles adorned the cinched waistline, leading to a pleated skirt with a short train. To complement her ethereal ensemble, she opted for minimal make-up and striking diamond jewels that adorned her messy hairdo.

Netizens loved both of their ‘princess’ looks. The presence of the two stars at the Grand Lumiere Theatre of the Palais des Festivals, the central stage of this year’s Cannes Film Festival, marks a significant moment for the Western saga ‘Horizon: An American Saga.’ Their poise and elegance have solidified them as an integral figure in this event.

The Cannes Film Festival kicked off on May 14 and will go on till May 25.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. 'Deeply Concerned': PM Modi After Iran President's Helicopter Crash, Says India Stands In Solidarity With Iranians
  2. RBSE 12th Result 2024: Rajasthan 12th Result For Arts, Science, Commerce Out Today | Where and How To Check
  3. Delhi Logs 47.8 Deg C, Highest In Country, Red Alert On For Heatwave; Warning In Kerala Over Rain | Weather Wrap
  4. Carnatic Cauldron: BJP Faces Uphill Battle In South India’s Elections
  5. Will Raja Bhaiya’s Neutrality Sway Voters As Kaushambi Goes To Polls In The Fifth Phase?
Entertainment News
  1. Cannes 2024: 'Nevertheless' Star Han So-hee And Girls' Generation's YoonA Walk The Red Carpet In Princess Gowns
  2. Watch | Taylor Swift's 'Max Martin Medley' Tribute Lights Up Stockholm Tour Finale, 'How Did It End?' Live Debut
  3. Watch | Sean Diddy Combs Apologizes For Assaulting Ex-Girlfriend Cassie In 2016 Hotel Video: Latest Developments
  4. 'Gullak' Season Four To Premiere On June 7
  5. Singer Monali Thakur's Mother Dies
Sports News
  1. English Premier League: Outgoing Brighton Boss Roberto De Zerbi Not Walking Into New Job
  2. RR Vs KKR, IPL 2024: Match Abandoned Due To Rain, RR To Take On RCB In Eliminator - In Pics
  3. Emilia Romagna Grand Prix: George Russell Will Not 'Sulk' About Losing Position To Lewis Hamilton As Mercedes Struggle Again
  4. SRH Vs PBKS, IPL 2024: Abhishek, Klaasen Give Sunrisers Dominant Four-Wicket Win - In Pics
  5. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: Indian Team In Asian Relays Action At Bangkok
World News
  1. Iran Helicopter Crash: President's Chopper Located, Rescue Teams Move Towards Wreckage, Say Reports| Top Updates
  2. 'Deeply Concerned': PM Modi After Iran President's Helicopter Crash, Says India Stands In Solidarity With Iranians
  3. Watch | Taylor Swift's 'Max Martin Medley' Tribute Lights Up Stockholm Tour Finale, 'How Did It End?' Live Debut
  4. Texas: 'Gathering Of The Kyles' Fail To Break World Record Despite 706 Turnout In Kyle
  5. Watch | Sean Diddy Combs Apologizes For Assaulting Ex-Girlfriend Cassie In 2016 Hotel Video: Latest Developments
Latest Stories
  1. Iran Helicopter Crash: President's Chopper Located, Rescue Teams Move Towards Wreckage, Say Reports| Top Updates
  2. RBSE 12th Result 2024: Rajasthan 12th Result For Arts, Science, Commerce Out Today | Where and How To Check
  3. Cannes 2024: 'Nevertheless' Star Han So-hee And Girls' Generation's YoonA Walk The Red Carpet In Princess Gowns
  4. Lok Sabha Elections Phase 5 Voting LIVE: Polling Begins Across 49 Seats; Raebareli, Amethi Among Key Seats In Fray
  5. Lok Sabha Election 2024: PM Modi Says 'Want To Leave Viksit Bharat As Legacy For Poor Children'; AAP To Protest Against Arrest Of Kejriwal's Close Aide
  6. IPL 2024 Playoffs: Who Plays Whom, When And Where - All You Need To Know
  7. Lok Sabha Polls Phase 5: Rahul From Raebareli, Smriti From Amethi Among Key Contests; NDA Biggies Also In Fray | Top Points
  8. Lok Sabha Election Fifth Phase: Key Candidates In The Fray