Cannes 2024: 'Nevertheless' Star Han So-hee And Girls' Generation's YoonA Walk The Red Carpet In Princess Gowns

Girls’ Generation’s YoonA and popular actress Han So-hee graced the red carpet at the ongoing prestigious Cannes Film Festival on Sunday, May 19. The two popular stars attended the screening of ‘Horizon: An American Saga - Chapter 1.’ Both donned stunning floor-length gowns, adding to the allure of one of the most anticipated events of the year.
YoonA, representing jewelry brand Qeelin as its ambassador, graced the red carpet in a stunning strapless mauve pink gown. The ‘King: The Land’ actress’ attire boasted a plunging V neckline, a pleated overlay design on the structured bodice, a cinched waist, and a chiffon pleated skirt that flowed into a floor-length hem with a sweeping train at the back. Additionally, the gown featured a thigh-high slit. Complementing the ensemble, she opted for minimal diamond jewelry, and minimal make-up. YoonA completed her elegant look with a sleek pulled-back top knot hairstyle.
Meanwhile, Han So-hee, serving as the ambassador for the jewelry label Boucheron, made a captivating entrance on the red carpet in a mesmerizing tulle gown. The ‘Gyeongseong Creature’ actress donned a floor-length dress, which included boasted delicate spaghetti straps, a plunging neckline, and a structured corseted bodice with a zip closure at the back. Ruffles adorned the cinched waistline, leading to a pleated skirt with a short train. To complement her ethereal ensemble, she opted for minimal make-up and striking diamond jewels that adorned her messy hairdo.
Netizens loved both of their ‘princess’ looks. The presence of the two stars at the Grand Lumiere Theatre of the Palais des Festivals, the central stage of this year’s Cannes Film Festival, marks a significant moment for the Western saga ‘Horizon: An American Saga.’ Their poise and elegance have solidified them as an integral figure in this event.
The Cannes Film Festival kicked off on May 14 and will go on till May 25.