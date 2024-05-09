According to a report by a Korean news portal, it was reported on May 9 that YoonA is slated to attend the 2024 Cannes Film Festival on May 19. She is expected to make an appearance on the red carpet, representing Qeelin, a prestigious fine jewelry brand under the Kering Group. Additionally, the report also suggested that she will also attend the premiere of ‘Veteran 2,’ a highly anticipated sequel film by Ryu Seung-wan, which has been invited to this year's Cannes Film Festival.