K Drama

Cannes 2024: Girls’ Generation’s YoonA To Reportedly Attend The Esteemed Film Festival On May 19

A recent report has revealed that YoonA is set to attend the 2024 Cannes Film Festival. Here's what we know so far.

Advertisement

Instagram
Girls' Generation artist, YoonA Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Popular Korean girl band, Girls’ Generation (also known as SNSD), is currently making waves on social media. A recent report has revealed that YoonA is set to grace the Cannes Film Festival this year. The report has mentioned that the singer will be representing a fine jewellery brand at the prestigious event. While the news has not yet been confirmed by her team, it has sent her fans into a frenzy.

According to a report by a Korean news portal, it was reported on May 9 that YoonA is slated to attend the 2024 Cannes Film Festival on May 19. She is expected to make an appearance on the red carpet, representing Qeelin, a prestigious fine jewelry brand under the Kering Group. Additionally, the report also suggested that she will also attend the premiere of ‘Veteran 2,’ a highly anticipated sequel film by Ryu Seung-wan, which has been invited to this year's Cannes Film Festival.

Advertisement

YoonA is also expected to participate in the Women in Motion dinner hosted by the brand's group on the same evening. Notably, as the sole Korean ambassador for the fine jewelry brand, she will also make appearances in various magazines. Last year Jeon Yeo-been, Krystal Jung, Roh Yoon-seo, BIBI, and others attended the Cannes Film Festival. The 77th Cannes Film Festival is set to take place at the Palais des Festivals in Cannes, France.

Born Im Yoon-ah, she is widely recognized by her stage name – YoonA. She started her career as a member of Girls' Generation, under SM Entertainment. From their inception in 2007 to the present day, she remains an integral part of the band. Alongside Girls' Generation, she has also ventured into solo endeavors by marking her solo debut in 2019 with the release of her inaugural mini-album, - ‘A Walk to Remember.’

Advertisement

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. ED To Call Arvind Kejriwal 'Kingpin'? First Chargesheet Likely To Be Filed Tomorrow: Reports
  2. Heat Wave Possibility: IMD Issues Yellow Alert In Kerala's Alappuzha District For May 9
  3. Madhya Pradesh BJP Spokesperson Govind Maloo Dies Of Heart Attack
  4. Mayawati’s Mid-Election Move After Nephew Attacks BJP
  5. End Of Polarisation?
Entertainment News
  1. ‘Heeramandi’ Actor Shruti Sharma REVEALS She Got ‘Rashes’ While Shooting An Intimate Scene With Co-Actor Rajat Kaul
  2. Cardi B Finally Responds To Backlash After Referring Her Met Gala Designer As 'Asian'
  3. ‘Bhaiyya Ji’ Trailer Review: Manoj Bajpayee Turns Desi Superstar For A Masala Potboiler Raw Action Flick
  4. Cannes 2024: Girls’ Generation’s YoonA To Reportedly Attend The Esteemed Film Festival On May 19
  5. Aditi Rao Hydari On Engagement With Siddharth: It’s Absolutely Fantastic, I Feel Very Lucky
Sports News
  1. Chennai Super Kings Vs Gujarat Titans, IPL 2024: Match 58 Preview
  2. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: Rugby- Long Tenured James To Depart Sale This Summer
  3. Doha Diamond League 2024, Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Neeraj Chopra And Kishore Jena In Action
  4. T20 World Cup To Boost Cricket Awareness, LA Olympics Set To Draw Local American Interest
  5. Champions League No-Goal Row: Bayern Munich Boss Thomas Tuchel Slams 'Absolute Disaster'
World News
  1. Neuralink's Brain Implant Faces Setback As Part Malfunctions In Human Trial
  2. Jessica Biel's Met Gala Prep Involves a 20 Lb. Epsom Salt Soak. What's the Buzz?
  3. Activist In Tunisia Arrested As Conditions For Migrants And Their Advocates Worsen
  4. Yemen's Houthi Rebels Claim 2 Attacks In Gulf Of Aden, Another Unreported In Indian Ocean
  5. China Criticises US For Ship's Passage Through Taiwan Strait, Weeks Before New Leader Takes Office
Latest Stories
  1. 'Won't Supply Weapons To Attack Rafah': Biden's Big Warning To Israel
  2. Air India Express Crisis: Airline Sacks Staff Reporting Sick In Protest, 85 Flights Cancelled | Know The Latest
  3. 'Heeramandi': Amul India Gives A 'Glittering' Shoutout To Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Debut Web Show In Latest Creative
  4. Assam Class 12 AHSEC Results Declared: When, Where, How To Check Scores | Details Inside
  5. Gujarat Class 12 HSC, GUJCET Results Declared: Direct Link, Timing, And Other Details Inside
  6. AHSEC Result 2024 Date, Time: Assam Board 12th HS Result Releasing On May 9 On resultsassam.nic.in
  7. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: Rugby- Long Tenured James To Depart Sale This Summer
  8. Lok Sabha Polls LIVE: 2024 Election Is Rahul VS Modi, Says Shah; Sandeshkhali Woman Withdraws Complaint Against TMC Men