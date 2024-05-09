Popular Korean girl band, Girls’ Generation (also known as SNSD), is currently making waves on social media. A recent report has revealed that YoonA is set to grace the Cannes Film Festival this year. The report has mentioned that the singer will be representing a fine jewellery brand at the prestigious event. While the news has not yet been confirmed by her team, it has sent her fans into a frenzy.
According to a report by a Korean news portal, it was reported on May 9 that YoonA is slated to attend the 2024 Cannes Film Festival on May 19. She is expected to make an appearance on the red carpet, representing Qeelin, a prestigious fine jewelry brand under the Kering Group. Additionally, the report also suggested that she will also attend the premiere of ‘Veteran 2,’ a highly anticipated sequel film by Ryu Seung-wan, which has been invited to this year's Cannes Film Festival.
YoonA is also expected to participate in the Women in Motion dinner hosted by the brand's group on the same evening. Notably, as the sole Korean ambassador for the fine jewelry brand, she will also make appearances in various magazines. Last year Jeon Yeo-been, Krystal Jung, Roh Yoon-seo, BIBI, and others attended the Cannes Film Festival. The 77th Cannes Film Festival is set to take place at the Palais des Festivals in Cannes, France.
Born Im Yoon-ah, she is widely recognized by her stage name – YoonA. She started her career as a member of Girls' Generation, under SM Entertainment. From their inception in 2007 to the present day, she remains an integral part of the band. Alongside Girls' Generation, she has also ventured into solo endeavors by marking her solo debut in 2019 with the release of her inaugural mini-album, - ‘A Walk to Remember.’