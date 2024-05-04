BTOB's Yook Sung-jae To Reportedly Star Opposite Girls' Generation's Taeyeon In 'Zombieverse' Season 2

Debuting with CUBE Entertainment’s BTOB in 2012, Yook Sung-jae swiftly garnered acclaim in the industry for his vocal talent. Other than singing, he secured leading roles in popular K-Dramas, including ‘The Golden Spoon,’ ‘Goblin,’ and ‘Reply 1994,’ among many others. In 2020, he ventured into his solo music career with the release of his debut album, ‘YOOK O’CLOCK.’ Recently, it has been confirmed that he is poised for his solo comeback with a brand-new single, ‘EXHIBITION: Look Closely,’ slated for release on May 9.