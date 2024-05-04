Art & Entertainment

BTOB's Yook Sung-jae To Reportedly Star Opposite Girls' Generation's Taeyeon In 'Zombieverse' Season 2

Girls' Generation's Taeyeon, renowned MC Jo Se-ho and DEX, reprising his role from Season 1, will be seen in the second season of 'Zombieverse.'

X, Weverse
Yook Sung-jae, Taeyeon Photo: X, Weverse
The announcement of the popular reality show, ‘Zombieverse,’ being renewed for Season 2 was enough to send fans in frenzy. To add on to the excitement, reportedly, BTOB’s member Yook Sung-jae is set to join the cast of the forthcoming season, alongside the confirmed star Girls’ Generation’s Taeyeon. Anticipation grows as fans eagerly await their collaboration on the reality show.

A South Korean media outlet exclusively reported that the BTOB member is set to feature in the upcoming season 2 of Netflix’s original reality show. His recent appearance on tvN’s ‘Amazing Saturday’ highlighted his charismatic presence as a variety show star, fuelling anticipation for his role in the acclaimed zombie-themed reality series.

‘Zombieverse’ is a survival reality show produced by Netflix, based in Seoul, which debuted on August 8, 2023. The show follows a challenge-based format where contestants strive to endure in a simulated environment impacted by a zombie outbreak.

The highly anticipated show is returning with another season, rumoured to premiere in late 2024 or early 2025. The first season boasted a star-studded cast including Lee Si-young, Ro Hong-chul, Park Na-rae, DinDin, Tsuki, Yoo Hee-kwan, Yiombi Johnathan, Yiombi Patricia, Kkwachu Hyung, and DEX.

In the new season, DEX will reprise his role. While an official announcement of Yook Sung-jae’s casting is awaited, it’s been confirmed that Girls’ Generation member Taeyeon would be joining the new season along with renowned MC Jo Se-ho, who is also set to make an appearance on the show.

Debuting with CUBE Entertainment’s BTOB in 2012, Yook Sung-jae swiftly garnered acclaim in the industry for his vocal talent. Other than singing, he secured leading roles in popular K-Dramas, including ‘The Golden Spoon,’ ‘Goblin,’ and ‘Reply 1994,’ among many others. In 2020, he ventured into his solo music career with the release of his debut album, ‘YOOK O’CLOCK.’ Recently, it has been confirmed that he is poised for his solo comeback with a brand-new single, ‘EXHIBITION: Look Closely,’ slated for release on May 9.

