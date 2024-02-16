Renowned singer-actress Selena Gomez took to her Instagram handle to express her love toward her fans, Selenators, on the occasion of Valentine’s Day. However, she unintentionally posted a fan photo of a well-known K-pop group on her social media. Initially meant as a gesture of gratitude towards her fans, the mix-up spread like wildfire, causing amusement and even excitement among K-pop enthusiasts globally. Despite limited commenting options, eagle-eyed fans quickly recognized that the fan picture is related to Girls’ Generation.
Calling her fans her “true Valentines,” the ‘Single Soon’ crooner shared seven concert photos, in which the first slide showcased concert scenes illuminated by a pink sea of lights. However, some netizens promptly observed that the photos were, in fact, captured during Girls’ Generation concerts, because Gomez’s fandom doesn’t use light sticks.
For those not familiar, the use of light sticks is more widespread in K-pop fandom as compared to Western artists’ concerts. Every K-pop group has its unique light stick and associated colour, brought by fans to their concerts. For the eight-membered girl group, pink has been the colour associated.
Check out Selena’s post below:
After thorough findings, netizens took to social media platforms to share that the first image has been taken from a video thumbnail titled ‘Who the hell is Girls’ Generation.’
Here it is:
A fan wrote, “Selena Gomez posts a photo of fans on the revival tour, a tour entirely in small Arenas, with montages in stadiums of the K-Pop group Girls Generation (snsd) show.” While many convinced themselves that it might have been an intern who simply searched for a similar photo, the revelation still left some fans astonished. Another user wrote, “We always thought the ‘S’ in SNSD stood for SoNyuhShiDae, turns out it’s SelenaShiDae.” While another commented, “She used the queens of kpop pink ocean for her insta post....so embarrassing..”
It remains to be seen how either of the globally-recognized artists would address this issue with their respective fandoms.