Watch: Jo Se-ho Announces October Wedding To Non-Celebrity Girlfriend On 'You Quiz On The Block'

Popular South Korean comedian and TV personality, Jo Se-ho, is ready to open up a new chapter in his life. The star is preparing to move forward in his relationship with his non-celebrity girlfriend, and will be tying the knot later this year.
The announcement of their marriage was made during the comedian’s appearance on the renowned variety show, ‘You Quiz on The Block.’
In an exclusive video shared, the guest is presented with flowers by the production team. The host, Yoo Jae-suk, is playfully heard saying, “I heard you called the production team, saying that you wanted to announce the news here.”
The 41-year-old star went on to reveal that he and his girlfriend will be exchanging vows on October 20 this year. He then went on to remark, “This is my first time getting married since I was born. Thank you for all the blessings.” The announcement was met with cheers of congratulations from the production crew.
He also revealed that Yoo Jae-suk was one of the first few people he informed about the happy news. In the video, the host is seen extending his well wishes, expressing hope that the couple find abundant happiness in this new chapter of their lives.
The video has been shared by the official Instagram handle of ‘You Quiz on The Block,’ and has been captioned, “Cute Jo Se-ho joins the ranks of sold-out boys,” along with heartfelt congratulations. Take a look at it here:
Earlier this year, the comedian confirmed via his agency that he has been in a relationship with a non-celebrity for about a year. Nothing about her is known, except that she is nine years younger than him. The agency had also revealed that the couple had expressed their desire to get married within this year.
As Jo Se-ho prepares for this huge milestone, fans eagerly await the unfolding of his journey into married life.