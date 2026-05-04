Met Gala 2026| Beyoncé, Rihanna, Nicole Kidman Lead Guest List

Summary of this article
Met Gala 2026 features Beyoncé, Rihanna, and Nicole Kidman on the guest list.
Costume Art theme explores fashion across 5000 years and body representations.
Livestream available via Vogue with India viewing scheduled for early morning hours.
Met Gala 2026 is once again set to dominate the fashion conversation, with a powerful mix of global celebrities expected to take over the iconic steps of the Metropolitan Museum of Art. Names like Beyoncé, Rihanna, and Nicole Kidman are already fuelling anticipation, alongside a long list of fashion regulars and first-time attendees.
The annual fundraiser for the Costume Institute is known as much for its spectacle as its exclusivity, and early celebrations in New York have already set the tone for what promises to be a high-profile evening.
Met Gala 2026 guest list and pre-party buzz
Ahead of the main event, Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez hosted a private gathering attended by names like Kris Jenner and Sam Smith. Another pre-party by Teyana Taylor brought together a younger, fashion-forward crowd.
Meanwhile, filmmaker Karan Johar is expected to make his debut, reportedly wearing an ensemble by Manish Malhotra. Regular red carpet names like Gigi Hadid, Doja Cat and Anne Hathaway are also likely to attend.
Met Gala 2026 theme and co-chairs revealed
The Costume Institute’s spring exhibition, titled Costume Art, will explore how the human body has been represented through clothing across nearly 5,000 years. Themes will range from the Classical Body to less explored ideas like the Aging Body and Pregnant Body.
The evening will be co-chaired by Beyoncé, Nicole Kidman, Venus Williams and Anna Wintour, bringing together fashion, film and sport at the highest level.
For viewers, the red carpet will be streamed live via Vogue’s digital platforms. In India, audiences can tune in during the early hours of May 5, when the spectacle finally unfolds.