Ramesh Narayn and Asif Ali

Welcome to the OUTLOOK Entertainment LIVE Update! We provide you with real-time updates, breaking news, and exclusive coverage of the latest happenings in the world of entertainment- from celebrity gossip and movie releases to music drops and award shows. Stay tuned for behind-the-scenes insights, interviews, and all the buzz from Hollywood, Bollywood, and beyond.

LIVE UPDATES

17 Jul 2024, 12:22:33 pm IST Hollywood LIVE Update: Emma Roberts announces Engagement to Cody John Hollywood LIVE Update: Actor Emma Roberts has celebrated her engagement with her boyfriend, Cody John on Instagram. Read The Full Story

17 Jul 2024, 12:10:32 pm IST Bollywood LIVE Update: 'Sarfira' box office collection day 5 Bollywood LIVE Update: The movie 'Sarfira' earned over ₹15 crore so far. Sarfira

17 Jul 2024, 11:57:21 am IST Hollywood LIVE Update: Joe Manganiello dismisses Sofia Vergara's Statement about wanting kids Hollywood LIVE Update: In a recent interview, Joe Manganiello publicly refuted Sofia Vergara's recent claim that he wanted children during their marriage Read The Full Story

17 Jul 2024, 11:40:36 am IST Entertainment News LIVE Updates, 17 July: Hina Khan shares a handwritten note received from hospital staff Entertainment News LIVE Updates, 17 July: Television actor Hina Khan, who was diagnosed with stage three breast cancer received a handwritten note from hospital staff. Read The Full Story Hina Khan receives a handwritten note from hospital staff

17 Jul 2024, 11:40:36 am IST Entertainment News LIVE Updates, 17 July: Ramesh Narayan reacts to criticism at 'Manorathangal' event Entertainment News LIVE Updates, 17 July: Ramesh Narayan responds to the backlash he received for reportedly snubbing actor Asif Ali at the 'Manorathangal' event. Read The Full Story