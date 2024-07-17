Art & Entertainment

Entertainment News LIVE Updates, 17 July: Ramesh Narayan Reacts To Criticism At 'Manorathangal' Event, Richa Chadha Shares Pics From Maternity Shoot

Entertainment News LIVE Updates, 17 July: Get the live entertainment news, celebrity updates and the latest trending news from Bollywood, Hollywood and other film industries.

17 July 2024
Ramesh Narayn and Asif Ali
Welcome to the OUTLOOK Entertainment LIVE Update! We provide you with real-time updates, breaking news, and exclusive coverage of the latest happenings in the world of entertainment- from celebrity gossip and movie releases to music drops and award shows. Stay tuned for behind-the-scenes insights, interviews, and all the buzz from Hollywood, Bollywood, and beyond.
LIVE UPDATES

Hollywood LIVE Update: Emma Roberts announces Engagement to Cody John

Hollywood LIVE Update: Actor Emma Roberts has celebrated her engagement with her boyfriend, Cody John on Instagram.

Bollywood LIVE Update: 'Sarfira' box office collection day 5

Bollywood LIVE Update: The movie 'Sarfira' earned over ₹15 crore so far.

Sarfira
Sarfira

Hollywood LIVE Update: Joe Manganiello dismisses Sofia Vergara's Statement about wanting kids

Hollywood LIVE Update: In a recent interview, Joe Manganiello publicly refuted Sofia Vergara's recent claim that he wanted children during their marriage

Entertainment News LIVE Updates, 17 July: Hina Khan shares a handwritten note received from hospital staff

Entertainment News LIVE Updates, 17 July: Television actor Hina Khan, who was diagnosed with stage three breast cancer received a handwritten note from hospital staff.

Hina Khan receives a handwritten note from hospital staff
Hina Khan receives a handwritten note from hospital staff

Entertainment News LIVE Updates, 17 July: Ramesh Narayan reacts to criticism at 'Manorathangal' event

Entertainment News LIVE Updates, 17 July: Ramesh Narayan responds to the backlash he received for reportedly snubbing actor Asif Ali at the 'Manorathangal' event.

Entertainment News LIVE Updates, 17 July: Richa Chadha shares maternity photoshoot pics

Entertainment News LIVE Updates, 17 July: Richa Chadha shared pics from her maternity photoshoot with Ali Fazal. She also penned a heartfelt note alongside the pics and turned off comments.

