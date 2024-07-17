Hollywood LIVE Update: Emma Roberts announces Engagement to Cody John
Hollywood LIVE Update: Actor Emma Roberts has celebrated her engagement with her boyfriend, Cody John on Instagram.
Bollywood LIVE Update: 'Sarfira' box office collection day 5
Bollywood LIVE Update: The movie 'Sarfira' earned over ₹15 crore so far.
Hollywood LIVE Update: Joe Manganiello dismisses Sofia Vergara's Statement about wanting kids
Hollywood LIVE Update: In a recent interview, Joe Manganiello publicly refuted Sofia Vergara's recent claim that he wanted children during their marriage
Entertainment News LIVE Updates, 17 July: Hina Khan shares a handwritten note received from hospital staff
Entertainment News LIVE Updates, 17 July: Television actor Hina Khan, who was diagnosed with stage three breast cancer received a handwritten note from hospital staff.
Entertainment News LIVE Updates, 17 July: Ramesh Narayan reacts to criticism at 'Manorathangal' event
Entertainment News LIVE Updates, 17 July: Ramesh Narayan responds to the backlash he received for reportedly snubbing actor Asif Ali at the 'Manorathangal' event.
Entertainment News LIVE Updates, 17 July: Richa Chadha shares maternity photoshoot pics
Entertainment News LIVE Updates, 17 July: Richa Chadha shared pics from her maternity photoshoot with Ali Fazal. She also penned a heartfelt note alongside the pics and turned off comments.