Ramesh Narayan REACTS After Facing Backlash For 'Snubbing' Actor Asif Ali At 'Manorathangal' Trailer Launch

Malayalam music director Ramesh Narayan faced severe backlash on social media after he allegedly refused to accept an award from actor Asif Ali at the 'Manorathangal trailer launch event on Tuesday, July 16.
A video from the event went viral, and Ramesh was called out for 'insulting' Asif in public. The music director has now issued a clarification on the incident and said that he did not insult Asif Ali. Narayan also said that the situation was a result of misunderstandings.
As per a report in ABP, Ramesh told reporters, "If it seemed that way, I apologise. I didn't even know Asif Ali was presenting the award. Many film stars were standing there when Ali suddenly appeared and gave me the award. I wanted Jayaraj to be there, so I called him on stage. Meanwhile, Ali disappeared. If Asif Ali had been there too, the three of us could have shared a loving moment''.
Ramesh also said that he respects Ali, and called him a dear friend and also praised his work. "I was about to call him. If I made a mistake, I apologize," he said.
''I never complained to Aswathi, but I did tell her that I felt hurt when my name was excluded. Every other composer and other crew members were invited, but not me,'' he told Malayalam news portal The Fourth.
Ramesh said, “However, the name announced was ‘Santosh Narayanan.’ After that, Asif came and handed me the memento and left. Before it was clear whether Asif was giving me the memento or I was giving it to him, Asif had left without greeting. That’s when I called Jayaraj.''
He admitted that he didn’t notice Asif, but he neither insulted nor discriminated against him. Ramesh further said, ''Jayaraj sent a message this morning apologising for the incidents that happened there. Isn’t this just a memento and not an award for which one would insist on a specific person presenting it to them? These are the facts and those launching cyberattacks are reacting without understanding the situation''.