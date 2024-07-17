South Cinema

Allu Arjun-Rashmika Mandanna Starrer 'Pushpa 2' To Be Pushed Further Due To Production Delays? Here's What We Know

A recent report has revealed that 'Pushpa 2' might be delayed further due to rising tension between Allu Arjun and Sukumar. Here's what we know so far.

YouTube
Allu Arjun in 'Pushpa 2' Photo: YouTube
info_icon

After an arduous wait of almost three years, ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’ is all set to release in cinemas this year. This Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna starrer was all set to release on the big screen on August 15, however the makers pushed the release to December 6. As fans wait for the release of this action drama, a latest report has revealed that the movie might be delayed further due to tension between Allu Arjun and director Sukumar.

As reported by Gulte, Allu Arjun has allegedly grown frustrated with the constant shoot disruptions and the unscheduled breaks. A viral video has shown the actor donning a trimmed beard which is in stark contrast to his look as Pushpa Raj in ‘Pushpa 2.’ The video has led fans to believe that the film might get delayed further and it also speculated that he took a break from the shoot to spend some time with his family.

Additionally, director Sukumar is also on a trip to the United States. It is speculated that the director took a break to recollect his thoughts and refocus on this big-budget movie. While there has been no official announcement from the makers regarding the new release date, these developments have fuelled speculations that ‘Pushpa 2’ will be delayed further.

Starring Rashmika Mandanna, Allu Arjun, and Fahadh Faasil, ‘Pushpa 2’ is one of the most anticipated releases of 2024. The movie has been written and directed by Sukumar and it has been bankrolled by Naveen Yerneni and Yalamanchili Ravi Shankar. Shot on a budget of Rs 500 crore, the sequel will pick up from where the first movie ended. Upon its release in 2021, ‘Pushpa: The Rise’ raked in over Rs 360 crore at the box office.

