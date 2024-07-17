As reported by Gulte, Allu Arjun has allegedly grown frustrated with the constant shoot disruptions and the unscheduled breaks. A viral video has shown the actor donning a trimmed beard which is in stark contrast to his look as Pushpa Raj in ‘Pushpa 2.’ The video has led fans to believe that the film might get delayed further and it also speculated that he took a break from the shoot to spend some time with his family.