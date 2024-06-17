Starring Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil, ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’ is one of the most anticipated releases of this year. The first part of this Sukumar directorial was released in 2021 and it broke records at the box office. The sequel has been slated to release on Independence Day, August 15. However, a recent report has revealed that the makers have now postponed the release of this drama.
As reported by Pinkvilla, ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’ is currently behind schedule. The report mentioned that the film will not be released in August this year as the makers are still working on the shoot and the edits. The report quoted a source who said, “The discussions about delay in Pushpa have been going on for a while now, as the makers were always racing against time to finish the shoot and lock their edit for Independence Day 2024 weekend. It’s yesterday that they finally decided to delay the release date and an official announcement on the new date is expected to be made in a day or two.”
The source mentioned that the makers are now eyeing for a release on Dussehra, Christmas, or Pongal next year. The report also mentioned that this delay will push the promotional activities as well. The source continued, “Pushpa 2 team is considering several date options – which includes Dussehra 2024, December 2024, and Pongal 2025. However, the way things are moving, it seems that Pushpa 2 will arrive in the month of December.”
As of now, the makers of ‘Pushpa 2’ have released the teaser, two songs, and first look poster of the actors. The sequel will reportedly revolve around the conflict between Pushpa Raj (played by Allu Arjun) and IPS Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat (played by Fahadh Faasil).