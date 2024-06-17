As reported by Pinkvilla, ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’ is currently behind schedule. The report mentioned that the film will not be released in August this year as the makers are still working on the shoot and the edits. The report quoted a source who said, “The discussions about delay in Pushpa have been going on for a while now, as the makers were always racing against time to finish the shoot and lock their edit for Independence Day 2024 weekend. It’s yesterday that they finally decided to delay the release date and an official announcement on the new date is expected to be made in a day or two.”