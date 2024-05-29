South Cinema

'Pushpa 2' Track 'Sooseki': Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna's Chemistry In Unmissable In 'The Couple Song'

The second song from 'Pushpa 2' featuring Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna is out. It is titled 'Sooseki'.

Instagram
'Pushpa 2' Second Song 'Sooseki' out Photo: Instagram
info_icon

'Pushpa 2: The Rule' which is all set to release this year, is creating all the right buzz. Audiences are waiting with bated breath to see their favourite Pushparaj and Srivalli creating the same magic on screen with their sizzling chemistry. Adding to the excitement, the makers today, unveiled the second song from 'Pushpa 2'. It's a 'couple song' titled 'Sooseki' in Telegu and 'Angaaron' in Hindi. It features Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna.

Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna's on-screen relationship is unmissable in the song and it is said to be more matured in the second instalment.

In the peppy track, we get a glimpse into actual sets of the film that makes it an enjoyable experience. We see director Sukumar entering the set and enjoying shooting of the song and even shaking a leg with choreographer Ganesh Acharya. Rashmika is seen getting ready and then dancing with Allu Arjun. They are also seen striking the signature beard pose from 'Pushpa: The Rise'. We also see them having candid conversations. From the video, we are sure that like the previous song 'Srivalli' from part one, this track will also be a hit among the music lovers.

The lovely track has been crooned by melody queen Shreya Ghoshal in six languages. Music composer Devi Sri Prasad (DSP) has yet again created a stir with this new rendition. The song is titled 'Soodaana' in Tamil, 'Nodoka' in Kannada, 'Kandaalo' in Malayalam and 'Aaguner' in Bengali.

Watch the song here.

Earlier, there were reports that the film has been delayed. However, a source close to the film's team told Hindustan Times that 'Pushpa 2' will be releasing on the scheduled date. Another source said that Allu Arjun will complete shooting for the film this month, and by June, he will wrap up the rest.

'Pushpa: The Rise' which released in 2021 was a huge blockbuster. The second instalment is coming after three years and is releasing on August 15, 2024. Directed by Sukumar and produced by Mythri Movie Makers, it also stars Fahadh Faasil.

