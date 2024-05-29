'Pushpa 2' Track 'Sooseki': Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna's Chemistry In Unmissable In 'The Couple Song'

In the peppy track, we get a glimpse into actual sets of the film that makes it an enjoyable experience. We see director Sukumar entering the set and enjoying shooting of the song and even shaking a leg with choreographer Ganesh Acharya. Rashmika is seen getting ready and then dancing with Allu Arjun. They are also seen striking the signature beard pose from 'Pushpa: The Rise'. We also see them having candid conversations. From the video, we are sure that like the previous song 'Srivalli' from part one, this track will also be a hit among the music lovers.