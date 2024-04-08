Art & Entertainment

'Pushpa 2: The Rule': Here's Everything We Know About The Allu Arjun-Starrer Sequel

'Pushpa 2: The Rule' is set to hit theatres on August 15, 2024.

Advertisement

YouTube
'Pushpa 2: The Rule' Photo: YouTube
info_icon

When ‘Pushpa: The Rise’ hit theatres in 2021, it garnered tremendous buzz not just domestically but also global audiences loved its concept and Allu Arjun’s performance in it. Now, the actor is set to make a comeback to the silver screen with its sequel titled ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule.’ Packed with intense action sequences and powerful musical compositions, the movie’s teaser has finally been released today, coinciding with Allu Arjun’s birthday.

Teaser:

If you’re wondering why ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’ is generating so much anticipation, just watch its teaser. Allu Arjun’s portrayal is dominant and you can’t take your eyes off for even a second. Adorned in a blue silk saree, accessorized with elaborate jewellery, and sporting a fierce and strong expression, his character embodies the spirit of vengeance.

Advertisement

'Pushpa 2: The Rule' Teaser - YouTube
'Pushpa 2: The Rule' Teaser Review: Allu Arjun Exudes Mass Entertainment And Action In This Sequel

BY Pushpangi Raina

Release Date:

The Allu Arjun-led Telugu movie is set to hit the silver screens on Thursday, August 15, 2024, in Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Tamil, and Hindi languages, coinciding with India’s Independence Day.

Cast:

The movie features Allu Arjun in the lead role, supported by Fahadh Faasil, Rashmika Mandanna, Dhananjay, Rao Ramesh, Sunil, and Anasuya Bharadwaj, all reprising their roles from the previous installment.

'Pushpa 2' poster - Instagram
'Pushpa: The Rule': Ahead Of The Teaser Release, Allu Arjun Drops A Brand-New Poster

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

Crew:

The highly anticipated film boasts a talented team behind the scenes. Directed by Sukumar, the script is penned by Sukumar himself along with Srikanth Vissa. Produced by Naveen Yerneni and Yalamanchili Ravi Shankar under Mythri Movie Makers, the cinematography is handled by Miroslaw Kuba Brozek, while editing duties are shared by Karthika Srinivas and Ruben. In addition to this, the music is being composed by the renowned Devi Sri Prasad.

Advertisement

Plot:

‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’ will continue the story from where the first part left off. Following the relentless pursuit of Pushpa by SP Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat, he loses his mother and brother in the process. However, he manages to escape with the help of his wife Srivalli and friend Kesava. Now, this sequel will delve into Pushpa’s quest for revenge against Shekhawat, promising audiences a gripping narrative that’s filled with drama, action, plot twists, and suspense. The movie is sure to keep you at the edge of your seats. 

A still of Allu Arjun from 'Pushpa 2' teaser - Instagram
'Pushpa 2: The Rule' Teaser: Netizens Are Obsessing Over Allu Arjun’s Transformation And Unparalleled Swag

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

Budget:

With a budget of Rs 500 crore, the film is undoubtedly one of the most expensive films ever made in the history of Indian cinema.

OTT Release:

Similar to the first movie, ‘Pushpa: The Rule’ will be released digitally on Amazon Prime Video post its theatrical run.

A Part 3?

“You can definitely expect part three, and we do want to make it a franchise. We have exciting ideas for the line-up,” Allu Arjun had informed Variety at the 2023 Berlin Film Festival.

Allu Arjun in 'Pushpa: The Rise' - English Jagran
Allu Arjun Reveals 'Pushpa 3' Is On The Cards: We Do Want To Make It A Franchise

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

Advertisement

But for now, let’s wait and watch if the second part in the franchise will surpass the first in terms of both quality and grandeur.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. Allu Arjun Birthday Special: 5 Best Dance Numbers Of The 'Pushpa' Star
  2. Amit Trivedi Birthday Special: 7 Top Tracks Of The Singer To Listen On Loop
  3. Sports World LIVE: Rhodes Ends Roman's Reign At WrestleMania, Crowned New Undisputed WWE Champion
  4. 'Vettaiyan': Rajinikanth's Action Flick To Have A Theatrical Release This October, Check Out New Poster
  5. Lok Sabha Election 2024: In UP, A Two-Way Fight Between Caste And 'Development'
  6. The Evolution of Samajwadi Party: From Anti-Congress Roots to Joining INDIA Bloc
  7. Elections 2024 LIVE: Congress Moves EC Against PM Modi; Former Union Minister Birender Singh Quits BJP To Join Cong
  8. MS Dhoni Hits Right Notes, Croons 'Bole Jo Koyal' In New Ad To Leave Internet Amused