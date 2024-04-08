'Pushpa 2: The Rule': Here's Everything We Know About The Allu Arjun-Starrer Sequel

‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’ will continue the story from where the first part left off. Following the relentless pursuit of Pushpa by SP Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat, he loses his mother and brother in the process. However, he manages to escape with the help of his wife Srivalli and friend Kesava. Now, this sequel will delve into Pushpa’s quest for revenge against Shekhawat, promising audiences a gripping narrative that’s filled with drama, action, plot twists, and suspense. The movie is sure to keep you at the edge of your seats.