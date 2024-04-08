'Pushpa 2: The Rule': Here's Everything We Know About The Allu Arjun-Starrer Sequel

When ‘Pushpa: The Rise’ hit theatres in 2021, it garnered tremendous buzz not just domestically but also global audiences loved its concept and Allu Arjun’s performance in it. Now, the actor is set to make a comeback to the silver screen with its sequel titled ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule.’ Packed with intense action sequences and powerful musical compositions, the movie’s teaser has finally been released today, coinciding with Allu Arjun’s birthday.
Teaser:
If you’re wondering why ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’ is generating so much anticipation, just watch its teaser. Allu Arjun’s portrayal is dominant and you can’t take your eyes off for even a second. Adorned in a blue silk saree, accessorized with elaborate jewellery, and sporting a fierce and strong expression, his character embodies the spirit of vengeance.
Release Date:
The Allu Arjun-led Telugu movie is set to hit the silver screens on Thursday, August 15, 2024, in Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Tamil, and Hindi languages, coinciding with India’s Independence Day.
Cast:
The movie features Allu Arjun in the lead role, supported by Fahadh Faasil, Rashmika Mandanna, Dhananjay, Rao Ramesh, Sunil, and Anasuya Bharadwaj, all reprising their roles from the previous installment.
Crew:
The highly anticipated film boasts a talented team behind the scenes. Directed by Sukumar, the script is penned by Sukumar himself along with Srikanth Vissa. Produced by Naveen Yerneni and Yalamanchili Ravi Shankar under Mythri Movie Makers, the cinematography is handled by Miroslaw Kuba Brozek, while editing duties are shared by Karthika Srinivas and Ruben. In addition to this, the music is being composed by the renowned Devi Sri Prasad.
Plot:
‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’ will continue the story from where the first part left off. Following the relentless pursuit of Pushpa by SP Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat, he loses his mother and brother in the process. However, he manages to escape with the help of his wife Srivalli and friend Kesava. Now, this sequel will delve into Pushpa’s quest for revenge against Shekhawat, promising audiences a gripping narrative that’s filled with drama, action, plot twists, and suspense. The movie is sure to keep you at the edge of your seats.
Budget:
With a budget of Rs 500 crore, the film is undoubtedly one of the most expensive films ever made in the history of Indian cinema.
OTT Release:
Similar to the first movie, ‘Pushpa: The Rule’ will be released digitally on Amazon Prime Video post its theatrical run.
A Part 3?
“You can definitely expect part three, and we do want to make it a franchise. We have exciting ideas for the line-up,” Allu Arjun had informed Variety at the 2023 Berlin Film Festival.
But for now, let’s wait and watch if the second part in the franchise will surpass the first in terms of both quality and grandeur.