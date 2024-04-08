Art & Entertainment

'Pushpa 2: The Rule' Teaser: Netizens Are Obsessing Over Allu Arjun’s Transformation And Unparalleled Swag

'Pushpa 2' Teaser: Allu Arjun's much-anticipated movie 'Pushpa 2: The Rule' teaser was unveiled today. His fans are screaming with joy after watching the teaser of the upcoming flick.

Instagram
A still of Allu Arjun from 'Pushpa 2' teaser Photo: Instagram
Allu Arjun as Pushpa is back and how. After almost three years of 'Pushpa: The Rise', the makers released 'Pushpa 2: The Rule' teaser and it has created a mass hysteria among Allu Arjun's fans. The excitement was huge for the second instalment and it's worth the wait as the Icon Star is all set to deliver yet another blockbuster with 'Pushpa 2: The Rule'.

From Allu Arjun's transformation to his style and sway, everything has been unparalleled and no one can match up to him. In the 1-minute and 8 seconds teaser, we see Allu in the get up of a woman (he is seemingly playing Ardhnarishwar) against the backdrop of a goddess’s idol. The last 30 seconds of 'Pushpa 2' teaser was totally whistleworthy, as we see him beating up some men and walking in slow motion.

The Telugu film will also be released in Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada around the world. It is directed by Sukumar. It also stars Rashmika Mandanna who will be reprising her role of Srivalli.

'Pushpa 2: The Rule' Teaser - YouTube
'Pushpa 2: The Rule' Teaser Review: Allu Arjun Exudes Mass Entertainment And Action In This Sequel

BY Pushpangi Raina

Fans have gone gaga to see the never-seen-before avatar of Allu Arjun and they have already declared it as ''mega blockbuster''. Have a look at some of the reactions of netizens here.

One X user wrote, ''I'm not sure if other lead actors will take on such roles or challenges in the future. @alluarjun impact with Pushpa 1, from mannerisms to style, is worldwide. They doubted it before, now they repeat it, but the echo will return. Wait for Aug 15. #Pushpa2TheRule''.

Another user wrote, ''Still in trace because of this bit in teaser mentaloda @alluarjun Can't describe in words ah kasi & passion towards CINEMA''.

Here are some more reactions.

'Pushpa 2: The Rule' is all set to hit the theatres on August 15, 2024.

