'Pushpa 2: The Rule' Teaser: Netizens Are Obsessing Over Allu Arjun’s Transformation And Unparalleled Swag

From Allu Arjun's transformation to his style and sway, everything has been unparalleled and no one can match up to him. In the 1-minute and 8 seconds teaser, we see Allu in the get up of a woman (he is seemingly playing Ardhnarishwar) against the backdrop of a goddess’s idol. The last 30 seconds of 'Pushpa 2' teaser was totally whistleworthy, as we see him beating up some men and walking in slow motion.