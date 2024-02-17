Allu Arjun Reveals 'Pushpa 3' Is On The Cards: We Do Want To Make It A Franchise

With its release in 2021, the Allu Arjun starrer ‘Pushpa: The Rise’ broke records at the box office. While the sequel of this film is currently in the works, the actor has given a major update about the franchise. The actor has confirmed a part three of the film, and fans cannot contain their excitement.
In a recent conversation with Variety, Arjun revealed the future plans for the ‘Pushpa’ franchise. The actor said that fans can expect a part three of the film as the makers have exciting ideas up their sleeve. He said, “You can definitely expect part three, we do want to make it a franchise and we have exciting ideas for the lineup. A sizzle reel from the ‘Pushpa’ franchise is being screened on the sidelines of the Berlin European Film Market in order to seed it as a brand for international audiences. There will also be a fan screening of ‘Pushpa: The Rise — Part 1.’”
The actor is currently in Berlin, Germany attending the Berlin Film Festival. Speaking about his experience at the festival, he said, “I just want to see how people abroad are going to see this film, and try to understand how they view Indian cinema, just understand how film festivals are and what kind of films are watched and what is the mindset of the people that come there.”
The first look poster of ‘Pushpa 2’ was unveiled last year. The first poster showed Arjun in a saree with his face painted in shades of red and blue. A second poster showed Fahadh Faasil in his character. Fans are now waiting to see Rashmika Mandanna’s look in the film.
‘Pushpa: The Rise’ revolves around the life of Pushpa Arjun who rises in society with red sandalwood smuggling. The film has been directed by Sukumar.