Allu Arjun Reveals 'Pushpa 3' Is On The Cards: We Do Want To Make It A Franchise

In a recent conversation with Variety, Arjun revealed the future plans for the ‘Pushpa’ franchise. The actor said that fans can expect a part three of the film as the makers have exciting ideas up their sleeve. He said, “You can definitely expect part three, we do want to make it a franchise and we have exciting ideas for the lineup. A sizzle reel from the ‘Pushpa’ franchise is being screened on the sidelines of the Berlin European Film Market in order to seed it as a brand for international audiences. There will also be a fan screening of ‘Pushpa: The Rise — Part 1.’”