After the massive success of 'Pushpa: The Rise', makers are gearing up for the release of its sequel 'Pushpa: The Rule. The second instalment is all set to hit the screens on August 15, 2024.
'Pushpa 2': Leaked Picture Of Allu Arjun In A Saree Goes Viral
Allu Arjun is currently shooting for 'Pushpa: The Rule' and the leaked picture has gone viral on social media. In the photo, Arjun is seen sitting on a chair dressed in 'Gangamma Thalli' avatar.
A pic of Allu Arjun from 'Pushpa 2' set got leaked. The actor is currently shooting for 'Pushpa: The Rule' and the leaked picture has gone viral on social media. In the photo, Arjun is seen sitting on a chair dressed in 'Gangamma Thalli' avatar. It is to be noted that, in the first-look poster of 'Pushpa 2', we saw the actor wrapped in a saree.
This picture has doubled the excitement and fans can't wait to see the Icon star in the never-seen-before avatar.
Allu Arjun is dressed as a woman in the film as it is said that he is taking part in 'Gangamma Talli Jathara', a ritual practised in Tirupati. For the unversed, the deity is a destroyer of evil. The ritual is celebrated for a week and on the last day of the event, men dress up as women and appear as Gangamma.
Directed by Sukumar, the second part of 'Pushpa' will release in multiple languages. It also has Rashmika Mandanna who will reprise her role of Srivalli. Fahadh Faasil will be reprising his role of SP Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat in the film.
'Pushpa: The Rise' was a huge success at the box office. It made a collection of over Rs 365 crore gross at the worldwide box office in 50 days. The action thriller also bagged National Award for Best Actor and Best Music Director.
Are you excited for 'Pushpa 2'? Do let us know.