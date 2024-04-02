After creating much anticipation, the makers of ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’ have shared a major update with the fans. Earlier, they had mentioned that they would release a piece of important news about the sequel on April 2 at 4:05 PM. Staying true to their promise, they shared an exciting piece of news, and fans cannot contain their excitement. The makers finally unveiled the date on which the teaser of the film would be revealed.
Taking to their X (formerly known as Twitter) account, the makers of ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’ shared this announcement. They shared a new poster of the film which showed ghungroo on a man’s feet. They announced that the first teaser of this sequel is set to release on April 8, which will also mark Icon Star Allu Arjun’s birthday.
Sharing the picture, they wrote, “Let the #PushpaMassJaathara begin THE MOST AWAITED #Pushpa2TheRuleTeaser out on April 8th. He is coming with double the fire #Pushpa2TheRule Grand Release Worldwide on 15th AUG 2024. Icon Star @alluarjun @iamRashmika @aryasukku #FahadhFaasil @ThisIsDSP @MythriOfficial @SukumarWritings @TSeries.”
Take a look at the post here.
The announcement has fetched over 4.2K likes. ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’ will feature National Award-winning Allu Arjun in a powerful role. Slated for a release on August 15, this pan-India film has been produced by Mythri Movie Makers in association with Sukumar Writings. Helmed by Sukumar, the movie will also star Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil in pivotal roles. The music has been composed by Devi Sri Prasad. Mireslow Kuba Brozek will helm the cinematography, while S Rama Krishna and N Monica are in charge of the production design.