Rashmika Mandanna's FIRST Look As Srivalli From 'Pushpa 2' Goes Viral

'Pushpa 2' is one of the most anticipated upcoming movies. 'Pushpa' that released in 2021 was a huge blockbuster. The action drama starred Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil in key roles. In 'Pushpa-The Rule', they are reprising their roles. There is a lot of buzz about the movie even before its release. Earlier pics of All Arjun in the get of his character also went viral. Now, Rashmika Mandanna's pic and a video in a red saree from 'Pushpa 2' sets have gone viral. They are shared on X by one of Rashmika Mandanna's fan clubs