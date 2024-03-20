Rashmika Mandanna's FIRST Look As Srivalli From 'Pushpa 2' Goes Viral

'Pushpa 2' is one of the most anticipated upcoming movies. 'Pushpa' that released in 2021 was a huge blockbuster. The action drama starred Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil in key roles. In 'Pushpa-The Rule', they are reprising their roles. There is a lot of buzz about the movie even before its release. Earlier pics of All Arjun in the get of his character also went viral. Now, Rashmika Mandanna's pic and a video in a red saree from 'Pushpa 2' sets have gone viral. They are shared on X by one of Rashmika Mandanna's fan clubs
Rashmika's character Srivalli became one of the most loved characters in the film. She was cute yet a strong woman. Her dance, her dialogues, her on-screen chemistry with Allu Arjun, everything was loved.
Rashmika's look from the second instalment of 'Pushpa' was kept under wraps for a long time. Now, a video of the actress has been doing the rounds on social media that shows Rashmika in Srivalli’s signature red saree, heavy jewellery and gajras. She was seen being escorted by the film’s production team. Fans gathered to have a glimpse of the National crush of India. They went crazy to see her. The 'Animal' actress smiled and waved at them as a sweet gesture.
Have a look at the leaked video of Rashmika Mandanna from 'Pushpa 2' sets.
Recently, in an interview, Rashmika said that 'Pushpa 2' will be “bigger” than its first instalment. She told Pinkvilla, “I can promise you that Pushpa 2 is going to be so much bigger. We gave some madness in the first film, in part 2, we know we have a responsibility because people have so much expectation from the film. We are constantly and consciously trying to deliver that.''
She added, ''I just shot for a song for Pushpa 2 and I was just like, ‘How are you guys thinking about this?’ Everyone is so driven to make a good film. All of us have gone all out and are enjoying the process. It’s a story that has no end, you can lead it any which way. It is fun''.
Directed by Sukumar, 'Pushpa 2' is all set to hit the screens on August 15, 2024.