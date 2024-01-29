The much awaited second part of the ‘Pushpa’ franchise, ‘Pushpa: The Rule’ starring Allu Arjun, locked August 15, 2024 as its release date. On Monday, makers of the mass entertainer film reconfirmed the release date with the fresh poster that the film is set to arrive in cinemas on the occasion of Independence Day 2024.
Makers Of Allu Arjun’s 'Pushpa 2' Reconfirm Release Date With Fresh Poster, Say 'Rule Begins In 200 Days'
Allu Arjun's 'Pushpa: The Rule' is awaiting a grand release on Independence Day, August 15, 2024.
Nonetheless, Allu Arjun's fans are waiting with bated breath for the release of 'Pushpa: The Rule'. The makers shared a poster with the words, "The Rule begins in 200 days (sic)." Mythri Movie Makers, the production house, on Monday took to X to share, "200 DAYS for Pushpa Raj to begin his RULE. #Pushpa2TheRule Grand Release Worldwide on 15th AUG 2024 (sic)."
Well, it would not be wrong to say that Allu Arjun and director Sukumar's 'Pushpa: The Rule' is one of the most awaited films of 2024. The shooting of the film is currently underway. Check out the poster here:
For those caught unaware, Sukumar's 'Pushpa: The Rise' was released in cinemas in December 2021 and became one of the highest-grossing films of that year. Despite releasing in the thick of the third wave of the pandemic amid civil restrictions, it was a blockbuster hit. It featured Allu Arjun, Fahadh Faasil and Rashmika Mandanna in lead roles, and had music composed by National Award-winner Devi Sri Prasad.
Coming to 'Pushpa 2-The Rule', it will be released worldwide in multiple languages. Directed by Sukumar, produced by Mythri Movie Makers, the second installment also stars Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil in the lead roles, and has music by the National Award winning composer Devi Sri Prasad.
Allu Arjun also bagged the Best Actor award for his portrayal of Pushparaj at the 69th National Awards.