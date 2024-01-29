Makers Of Allu Arjun’s 'Pushpa 2' Reconfirm Release Date With Fresh Poster, Say 'Rule Begins In 200 Days'

For those caught unaware, Sukumar's 'Pushpa: The Rise' was released in cinemas in December 2021 and became one of the highest-grossing films of that year. Despite releasing in the thick of the third wave of the pandemic amid civil restrictions, it was a blockbuster hit. It featured Allu Arjun, Fahadh Faasil and Rashmika Mandanna in lead roles, and had music composed by National Award-winner Devi Sri Prasad.