'Pushpa: The Rule': Ahead Of The Teaser Release, Allu Arjun Drops A Brand-New Poster

After the phenomenal success of 'Pushpa: The Rise', fans have been eagerly anticipating the release of 'Pushpa: The Rule.' The makers have been constantly teasing fans with updates about the sequel. Keeping in line with this tradition, they have now shared an important update about 'Pushpa: The Rule.' They revealed when the first and much-awaited teaser of the sequel will be released.
Taking to their X (formerly known as Twitter), the makers of 'Pushpa: The Rule' revealed that they would release the first teaser of the sequel tomorrow. They also mentioned the time when it will be released. Interestingly, April 8 also marks Allu Arjun's birthday. They had revealed earlier that the teaser would be released on the lead actor's birthday. Till now, they had been teasing fans with intriguing first look posters.
The makers wrote, "He has risen above all the odds...And now, he is coming to RULE...#Pushpa2TheRuleTeaser out tomorrow at 𝟏𝟏.𝟎𝟕 𝐀𝐌 #PushpaMassJaathara #HappyBirthdayAlluArjun #Pushpa2TheRule Grand Release Worldwide on 15th AUG 2024. Icon Star @alluarjun @iamRashmika @aryasukku #FahadhFaasil @ThisIsDSP @MythriOfficial @SukumarWritings @TSeries"
Take a look at the announcement here.
Along with the announcement, the makers also shared a new poster. The poster shows the lead actor, Allu Arjun, seated on a royal chair with an axe in his hand. The tweet has fetched over 6k likes. Allu Arjun also took to his social media and shared the poster. He wrote, "#Pushpa2TheRuleTeaser tomorrow at 11:07 AM".
Set to release on August 15, 'Pushpa 2: The Rule' is being helmed by Sukumar. It will star Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil in lead roles. The film has been produced by Mythri Movie Makers and Muttamsetty Media.