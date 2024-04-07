'Pushpa: The Rule': Ahead Of The Teaser Release, Allu Arjun Drops A Brand-New Poster

Taking to their X (formerly known as Twitter), the makers of 'Pushpa: The Rule' revealed that they would release the first teaser of the sequel tomorrow. They also mentioned the time when it will be released. Interestingly, April 8 also marks Allu Arjun's birthday. They had revealed earlier that the teaser would be released on the lead actor's birthday. Till now, they had been teasing fans with intriguing first look posters.