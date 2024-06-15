Sources said director Sukumar is considering revisiting some parts of the film because of the VFX and wants to reshoot them for better quality. Although no official confirmation on the postponement has come from the makers of the film, 'Pushpa 2' is now expected to release during Diwali. With reports of 'Pushpa 2' release date getting postponed, producers of Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu films are now booking August 15 as the release date for their films, sources said.