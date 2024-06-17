‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’: Allu Arjun-Rashmika Mandanna’s Blockbuster ‘Pushpa’s Sequel To Release On December 6

The most anticipated movie of the year, ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule,’ has a new release date. Fans around the world may mark your calendars for December 6, when this hurricane will strike theaters.
The filmmakers announced the revised release date on official social media outlets, along with a lengthy explanation for the film’s delay. They stated their intention to guarantee that the film provides an unrivaled cinematic experience with no compromise on quality. To do this, they will require additional time to complete the film.
It has constantly led the lists as one of the most anticipated Indian films over the last two years. The film’s popularity has reached surprising heights, as evidenced by all of its assets, including songs and teasers, which have each organically surpassed 100 million views.
Check out the notice from the makers right here:
Recently, the massive Jathara teaser, the exuberant ‘Pushpa Pushpa’ theme song, and the romantic ballad ‘Angaaron’ were enormous successes on YouTube, staying in the top ten for the longest amount of time. Furthermore, these assets were a big hit in reel universe, creating the highest amount of user-generated material. Originally set for August 15, the release date has been moved to December 6.
‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’, produced by Mythri Movie Makers in collaboration with Sukumar, written and directed by master Sukumar, stars icon Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and versatile actor Fahadh Faasil in prominent parts.