Richa Chadha Shares Pics From Maternity Shoot With Ali Fazal With A Heartfelt Note, Turns Off Comments

Bollywood couple Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal are all set to become parents soon. Ahead of the arrival of their new member of family, Richa and Ali posed for a maternity photoshoot. On Tuesday evening, July 16, Richa took to her Instagram handle to share adorable pictures from the photoshoot. She dedicated a heartfelt note to her unborn child and turned off the comments.
In the pics, Richa was seen lying down on Ali and both touched the baby bump. There was also a solo pic of the mom-to-be where she was posing cradling her bump. Richa captioned the pics, “What can a love so pure bring forth into the world, but a beam of light? Thank you for being my partner on this incredible journey @alifazal9, through this lifetime and many more, through star lights and galaxies… thank you for getting genius @ridburman to shoot us in our natural habitat (dart emoji) @gulati.kanika (sic)''.
The 'Fukrey' actress added, “May we bring forth a warrior of light, a child of compassion, empathy, healing and above all love. Ameen! (hamsa emoji).”
She also added a Sanskrit verse translated as, “Aum! That is infinite, and this (universe) is infinite. The infinite proceeds from the infinite. (Then) taking the infinitude of the infinite (universe), It remains as the infinite alone. Aum! Peace! Peace! Peace!”
Towards the end of the post, the actress wrote, “Comments are off, because this is the most private thing I have posted (heart emoji).”
Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal announced their marriage ceremony on September 2022. They tied the knot in Lucknow on October 4. The couple shared their pregnancy news with a cute post which read “1+1=3'' and captioned it, “A tiny heartbeat is the loudest sound in our world.”
Ali and Richa are eagerly waiting the arrival of their first child. Richa is due in July 2024.