Vicky Kaushal Reveals His Father Sham Kaushal Contemplated Suicide Due To Joblessness

In a conversation with Raj Shamani, Vicky Kaushal recalled the hardships and the struggles that his father had gone through. Vicky revealed that his father had an MA in English Literature, and he was still jobless. He recalled that Sham had contemplated suicide before his grandfather sent him to Mumbai. He said, “My grandfather had a small kirane ki dukaan in our village in Punjab. That’s where my parents are from. We had no land back there. Dad came to Mumbai in 1978. He had an MA in English literature, but he was still jobless. One day, after drinking with his friends, he declared that he wanted to die. My grandfather became very concerned, so he sent him to Mumbai.”