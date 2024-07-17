Vicky Kaushal Reveals His Father Sham Kaushal Contemplated Suicide Due To Joblessness

Vicky Kaushal’s father, Sham Kaushal, is an award-winning action director in Bollywood. Sham has worked in films like ‘Gangs of Wasseypur’, ‘Bajirao Mastani’, ‘Ponniyin Selvan’, and ‘Padmaavat’ among others. In a recent interview, Vicky revealed that his father had contemplated suicide when he did not have a job back in Punjab.
In a conversation with Raj Shamani, Vicky Kaushal recalled the hardships and the struggles that his father had gone through. Vicky revealed that his father had an MA in English Literature, and he was still jobless. He recalled that Sham had contemplated suicide before his grandfather sent him to Mumbai. He said, “My grandfather had a small kirane ki dukaan in our village in Punjab. That’s where my parents are from. We had no land back there. Dad came to Mumbai in 1978. He had an MA in English literature, but he was still jobless. One day, after drinking with his friends, he declared that he wanted to die. My grandfather became very concerned, so he sent him to Mumbai.”
Vicky revealed that upon reaching Mumbai his father was willing to take up any job. He continued, “In Mumbai, my dad was willing to work as a sweeper even, because he knew that nobody in the village would get to know. My dad’s youth was full of struggles. There’s no job security in this field. While you’re working on one project, you’re wondering if you’ll find something else next.”
The actor also mentioned that his family wanted him to have a stable job and that is why he studied engineering in college. They were happy with his studies. However, he always knew that he wanted to become an actor. He added, “I just knew that I couldn’t do a conventional job. I had an offer letter; I’d passed out with good marks. But I knew that I’d become depressed if I went ahead with it.”
On the work front, Vicky is gearing up for the release of ‘Bad Newz’ which is set to release in cinemas on July 19.