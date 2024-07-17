Art & Entertainment

Vicky Kaushal Reveals His Father Sham Kaushal Contemplated Suicide Due To Joblessness

In a recent interview, Vicky Kaushal revealed that his father had contemplated suicide. He said that he was willing to work as a sweeper in Mumbai.

Instagram
Vicky Kaushal with his parents - Sham Kaushal and Veena Kaushal Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Vicky Kaushal’s father, Sham Kaushal, is an award-winning action director in Bollywood. Sham has worked in films like ‘Gangs of Wasseypur’, ‘Bajirao Mastani’, ‘Ponniyin Selvan’, and ‘Padmaavat’ among others. In a recent interview, Vicky revealed that his father had contemplated suicide when he did not have a job back in Punjab.

In a conversation with Raj Shamani, Vicky Kaushal recalled the hardships and the struggles that his father had gone through. Vicky revealed that his father had an MA in English Literature, and he was still jobless. He recalled that Sham had contemplated suicide before his grandfather sent him to Mumbai. He said, “My grandfather had a small kirane ki dukaan in our village in Punjab. That’s where my parents are from. We had no land back there. Dad came to Mumbai in 1978. He had an MA in English literature, but he was still jobless. One day, after drinking with his friends, he declared that he wanted to die. My grandfather became very concerned, so he sent him to Mumbai.”

Vicky revealed that upon reaching Mumbai his father was willing to take up any job. He continued, “In Mumbai, my dad was willing to work as a sweeper even, because he knew that nobody in the village would get to know. My dad’s youth was full of struggles. There’s no job security in this field. While you’re working on one project, you’re wondering if you’ll find something else next.”

The actor also mentioned that his family wanted him to have a stable job and that is why he studied engineering in college. They were happy with his studies. However, he always knew that he wanted to become an actor. He added, “I just knew that I couldn’t do a conventional job. I had an offer letter; I’d passed out with good marks. But I knew that I’d become depressed if I went ahead with it.”

On the work front, Vicky is gearing up for the release of ‘Bad Newz’ which is set to release in cinemas on July 19.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Dhammika Niroshana: Former Sri Lanka U-19 Captain Shot Dead: Report
  2. England Vs West Indies, Trent Bridge Weather Forecast: Will It Rain During ENG Vs WI 2nd Test Match?
  3. Thailand At Women's Asia Cup 2024 Live Streaming: Group, Schedule, Squad And Fixtures - All You Need To Know
  4. New Team India Coach Gautam Gambhir Bids Emotional Goodbye To KKR Fans - Video
  5. New Zealand Men's Cricket Team To Host England, Sri Lanka And Pakistan In Jam Packed Home Season - Check Full Schedule
Football News
  1. Lionel Messi Injury Update: Argentina Captain To Miss Two Matches For Inter Miami After Copa America Injury
  2. Southgate Chose Right Time To Call Time On ENG Managerial Career, Says Ex-Teammate
  3. UEFA Euro 2024: Sarina Wiegman Hails England Colleague Gareth Southgate After Three Lions Exit
  4. France Football Federation To File Complaint Against Argentina For Alleged Racist Celebratory Chants
  5. Women's Euro 2025: Williamson, Wiegman Relieved As England Secure Spot With Sweden Draw
Tennis News
  1. Sumit Nagal Vs Marione Navone Live Streaming, Swedish Open 2024: When, Where To Watch Round of 16
  2. Swedish Open: Rafael Nadal Eases Past Leo Borg, Enters Round Of 16 - In Pics
  3. Rafael Nadal Vs Cameron Norrie Live Streaming, Swedish Open 2024: When, Where To Watch Round Of 16
  4. Swedish Open: Rafael Nadal Downs Leo Borg To Advance To Round Of 16
  5. Nagal Vs Ymer, Swedish Open 2024, Round Of 32: India's Top Singles Player Makes A Winning Start
Hockey News
  1. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: From Sting Victim To Hockey Squad - Striker Lalit's Tale
  2. Paris Olympics 2024: Former India Hockey Captain Manpreet Singh's Brave Story
  3. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Keep Your Faith In Us, We Will Not Disappoint, Says Hockey Skipper Harmanpreet
  4. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Men's Hockey Team To Travel To Switzerland For 3-Day Camp
  5. Hockey India Set To Host First-Ever Masters Cup, Veteran Players To Participate

Trending Stories

National News
  1. India News LIVE: List Of Indian Athletes Going To Olympics Out; Orange Alert In 8 Kerala Districts For Rain
  2. All Not Well In UP Govt? Deputy CM Maurya Meets BJP Chief Nadda Amid Rumours Of Rift With Yogi
  3. 'Foreign Intel Agencies' Involved? What US Said On Journalist's Query Over Trump Assassination Attempt
  4. 'Forgive Me': Thief Regrets Stealing From Iconic Marathi Poet Narayan Surve's House, Returns Valuables
  5. Karnataka Reservation: CM Deletes X Post On 100% Quota For Locals Amid Backlash
Entertainment News
  1. Entertainment News LIVE Updates, 17 July: South Indian International Movie Awards (SIIMA) is back, Gulshan Devaiah On Doing Intimate Scenes
  2. Sajid Nadiadwala 'Loses His Patience' Over Ahan Shetty's High Entourage Cost, Threatens To Shelve 'Sanki'- Report
  3. Vicky Kaushal Reveals His Father Sham Kaushal Contemplated Suicide Due To Joblessness
  4. Hina Khan Says She Is 'Constantly In Pain' Amid Breast Cancer Battle
  5. Emma Roberts Celebrates Engagement With Cody John: Putting This Here Before My Mom Tells Everyone
US News
  1. Another Attack On Trump? Police Arrest Man In Ski-Mask Carrying An AK-47 Near RNC 2024
  2. Apple iPhone 16: Top 5 Features That Make It Worth The Wait
  3. Viral TikTok Claims Red Bull Released 'Hawk Tuah Edition' With Hailey Welch | Here's What We Know
  4. Watch: Indian-American Lawyer Harmeet Dhillon Recites Sikh Prayer 'Ardas' With Trump At The RNC
  5. Top 5 Mindfulness Practices To Reduce Stress
World News
  1. 'Foreign Intel Agencies' Involved? What US Said On Journalist's Query Over Trump Assassination Attempt
  2. 'Occupied With Other Companions': Dubai Princess' Divorce Post For Husband On Instagram Goes Viral
  3. Bangladesh Schools, Colleges Shut As Students Protest Over 'War Heroes' Quota | All You Need To Know
  4. 6 People Dead In Suspected Cyanide Poisoning In Luxury Bangkok Hotel, Thai PM Orders Probe
  5. Elon Musk To Move SpaceX And X HQs From California Over Gender-Identity Law
Latest Stories
  1. Another Attack On Trump? Police Arrest Man In Ski-Mask Carrying An AK-47 Near RNC 2024
  2. UP: Man Sets His Mother On Fire Inside Police Station In Aligarh, Then Records Video
  3. Oman Mosque Attack: 6 Dead After Shooting Near Mosque In Muscat, ISIS Claims Responsibility
  4. India News LIVE: List Of Indian Athletes Going To Olympics Out; Orange Alert In 8 Kerala Districts For Rain
  5. Elon Musk To Move SpaceX And X HQs From California Over Gender-Identity Law
  6. Sports News Today LIVE: Nadal-Ruud In Action In Sweden; IOA Releases Indian Contingent For Paris Olympics 2024
  7. Maharashtra: 4 Ajit Pawar-Led NCP Leaders Quit Party Amid Buzz Of Return To Sharad Pawar Fold
  8. Ramesh Narayan REACTS After Facing Backlash For 'Snubbing' Actor Asif Ali At 'Manorathangal' Trailer Launch