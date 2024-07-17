SIIMA 2024 has announced the nominations for its 12th edition. The nominees include movies that were released in 2023. Talking about the nominees, the chairperson of SIIMA, Brinda Prasad Adusumilli, said, “Over the last couple of years the South Indian filmmakers have broken the language barrier and have produced national hits by making regional the new national; SIIMA 2024 is going to have a strong contenders list.”