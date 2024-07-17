The South Indian International Movie Awards (SIIMA) is all set with its 12th edition. This prestigious ceremony recognizes the best in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam cinema. With categories that include both artists and technicians, the award show is one of the most important events in South cinema. Ahead of the event, the nominations have been unveiled.
SIIMA 2024 has announced the nominations for its 12th edition. The nominees include movies that were released in 2023. Talking about the nominees, the chairperson of SIIMA, Brinda Prasad Adusumilli, said, “Over the last couple of years the South Indian filmmakers have broken the language barrier and have produced national hits by making regional the new national; SIIMA 2024 is going to have a strong contenders list.”
‘Dasara’ (Telugu), ‘Jailer’ (Tamil), ‘Kaatera’ (Kannada), and ‘2018’ (Malayalam) are leading the SIIMA nominations in the most popular categories. In Telugu, ‘Dasara,’ helmed by Srikanth Odela and starring Nani and Keerthi Suresh, tops the list with 11 nominations. This is followed by Nani and Mrunal Thakur’s ‘Hi Nanna’ which has received 10 nominations.
In Tamil, Rajinikanth’s ‘Jailer’ is leading with 11 nominations, while ‘Maamannan,’ featuring Udhayanidhi Stalin and Keerthy Suresh, follows with 9 nominations.
In Kannada, ‘Kaatera,’ directed by Tharun Sudhir and starring Darshan, has 8 nominations, with ‘Sapta Saagaradaache Ello – Side A,’ featuring Rakshit Shetty and Rukmini Vasanth, follow suit with 7 nominations.
In Malayalam, ‘2018,’ directed by Jude Anthany Joseph and starring Tovino Thomas and Asif Ali, leads with 8 nominations, followed by ‘Kaathal - The Core,’ starring Mammootty and Jyothika, with 7 nominations.
Fans can go on the website of SIIMA and cast their votes for their favourite actors and movies. SIIMA 2024 will be held on the 14th and 15th of September in Dubai.