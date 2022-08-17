Wednesday, Aug 17, 2022
SIIMA Awards: 'Pushpa: The Rise' With 12 Nominations Leads Pack In Telugu

Updated: 17 Aug 2022 7:55 pm

Director Sukumar's explosive blockbuster 'Pushpa: The Rise', featuring actors Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead, led the list of nominations in the Telugu section of the 10th Edition of the South Indian International Movie Awards (SIIMA) that is scheduled to be held in Bengaluru on September 10-11.

While 'Pushpa' got nominated in a whopping 12 categories, Boyapati Srinu's 'Akhanda', featuring Balakrishna in the lead, has got nominated in 10. Anudeep KV's 'Jathi Ratnalu' and Buchi Babu Sana's 'Uppena' were close behind with eight nominations each.

In the Tamil section, director Mari Selvaraj's critically acclaimed blockbuster 'Karnan', featuring Dhanush in the lead, led the pack with 10 nominations.



Director Nelson Dilipkumar's action-comedy entertainer 'Doctor', featuring Sivakarthikeyan in the lead, got nine nominations while Lokesh Kanakaraj's 'Master' and director AL Vijay's 'Thalaivi', the biopic of former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J. Jayalalithaa, got seven nominations each.

In the Malayalam segment, Basil Joseph's superhero film, 'Minnal Murali' starring Tovino Thomas, got the maximum nominations.

It has been nominated in 10 categories while Dulquer Salmaan-starrer 'Kurup' has been nominated in eight categories. Fahadh Faasil's 'Malik' and 'Joji' have six nominations each.

'Roberrt' with 10 nominations led the pack in Kannada. 'Garuda Gamana Vrishabha Vahana' with eight nominations and actor Puneeth Rajkumar's 'Yuvarathnaa' with seven nominations are leading the SIIMA Nominations for 2021 in Kannada.

