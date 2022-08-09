Rashmika Mandanna Breaks Silence on Rumoured Relationship with Vijay Deverakonda, Tells Her Fans To ‘Not Jump To Conclusions’

It would not be wrong to say that actress Rashmika Mandanna is a social media darling. She is loved by everyone, but there have been ongoing rumours about her relationship status with actor Vijay Deverakonda for a long time now. However, the actress seems to be in no mood to confirm or deny anything.

In a recent interview, Rashmika mentioned how she is often irked by the fact that the entire media focus is on her personal life, despite her doing multiple projects in a year.

“Sometimes, I am like ‘Arrey yaar, I am doing five films a year but you are still coming and asking me, ‘Who are you dating? What is your personal life?’ But I understand that we are actors and the light is on us, with people wanting to know more about you,” Rashmika told Hindustan Times. The ‘Pushpa’ actress referred to her three Bollywood films — ‘Mission Majnu’, ‘Goodbye’ and ‘Animal’ apart from the two films from South — Allu Arjun led ‘Pushpa 2’ and ‘Varisu’ with Thalapathy Vijay.

The talk about her relationship with Vijay was recently triggered when the actor appeared on Karan Johar’s chat show ‘Koffee with Karan 7’ with Ananya Panday, his ‘Liger’ co-star. In fact, Janhvi Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan’s recent appearances on the show, too, fuelled the rumours of their relationship.

In the episode featuring Ananya, Vijay had maintained that he and Rashmika are ‘good friends’. “We have done two films together at a really early stage in my life. She is a darling and I am really fond of her. We are really good friends. We share so much through films, lots of highs and lows. A bond gets created," he said.

When Rashmika was asked about the ‘KWK 7’ chatter about their relationship, she said that she found the conversations ‘adorable’ but doesn’t think it is beyond a mere conversation.

Meanwhile, the 26-year-old actress doesn’t mind people talking about the speculated bits about her life, but she certainly doesn’t want her fans to believe anything or jump to conclusions.

“It has been the case since the beginning of my career… Who is she seeing, or okay she is with this person. Actors are in the limelight, you can talk about it, but when it comes to me, I would like to tell them to not jump to conclusions, unless and until I say it in my own words,” she signed off.