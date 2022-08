Allu Arjun Is All Praise For Success Of Kalyan Ram-Starrer 'Bimbisara'

The unit of director Mallidi Vasishta's just released Telugu film, 'Bimbisara', featuring actors Nandamuri Kalyan Ram, Catherine Tresa and Samyuktha Menon in the lead, is 'ecstatic' as several top stars including Allu Arjun and Ram Pothineni have now praised their film, which has got a great opening.



Taking to Twitter, Allu Arjun on Sunday said, "Big congratulations to the 'Bimbisara' team. Very interesting and engaging fantasy film. Impactful presence by Nandamuri Kalyan garu . My respect for him for always bringing in new talent into the industry and attempting new kind of films.



"I appreciate debut director Vasishta for handling it well. Commendation to all the technicians and artistes. M M Keeravaani garu, Catherine Tresa, Samyuktha. 'Bimbisara', an entertainment for all age groups."

Actor Nandamuri Kalyan Ram responded to the tweet, saying, "Thanks brother. Your appreciation on a personal note means a lot to me. Our team is ecstatic."



Similarly, actor Ram Pothineni too congratulated the unit of the film. He tweeted, "Congratulations my dearest brother Nandamuri Kalyan Ram and the entire team for the blockbuster success of 'Bimbisara'!"

On Saturday, Kalyan Ram had shared lengthy post, thanking the audiences for the success of the film.



He had said: "In 2019, when we started working on 'Bimbisara', we were all excited to kick off the project and tell this amazing story to the world. But the excitement soon turned into tension due to multiple waves of Covid and lockdowns.



"Amidst all this, we wanted to give a great theatrical experience to all the movie lovers and put in all our efforts and hardwork.



"I was anxious about the film because of the scale of it and the ambition of the team. We are relieved and glad after seeing the blockbuster response, post release.



"Thank you to all the friends from the film fraternity, media, well wishers, movie lovers and my dearest Nandamuri fans for all the support and love. The success of 'Bimbisara' is the success of the entire film industry. Thank you."

[With Inputs From IANS]