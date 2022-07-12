Tuesday, Jul 12, 2022
Pushpa Fame Sukumar Behind Ram Pothineni's Chain-Smoking

Actor Ram Pothineni will next be seen in the film 'The Warriorr' releasing in theatres on July 14.

Ram Pothineni
Ram Pothineni IANS

Updated: 12 Jul 2022 4:00 pm

Actor Ram Pothineni, who is now promoting his next film 'The Warriorr', recalls becoming a chain smoker only for the sake of playing a role in one of his films.



It is not uncommon for actors who have never smoked to be required to smoke in their films. Pothineni recounted an example of such an encounter, and how he became a chain smoker following an attempted impersonation of his character.

"I was 18 when I shot 'Jagadam'. While filming, I had to smoke a lot of cigarettes. I had never smoked before in my life," Pothineni said in one of his interviews.

He explained why he became a chain smoker, "My director, Sukumar, has a keen eye for detail. During the filming of 'Jagadam,' he was not satisfied with the way I held the smokes in my hand. So I started this habit, without realising that I had quickly become a chain smoker ".

"However, I made it a point to quit smoking on the final day of Jagadam's filming, and so did I," he explained.

Pothineni is now looking forward to the release of 'The Warriorr' on July 14 in theatres.

[With Inputs From IANS]

