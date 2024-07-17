Hollywood

Emma Roberts Celebrates Engagement With Cody John: Putting This Here Before My Mom Tells Everyone

Emma Roberts has announced her engagement to her boyfriend, Cody John. The couple made their relationship official in 2022.

Instagram
Emma Roberts and Cody John Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Best known for her role in the horror comedy film ‘Scream Queens’, Emma Roberts has taken to her Instagram to announce her engagement. The actor is now engaged to her long-term boyfriend, Cody John. She shared the announcement with an adorable picture and a funny caption. The picture has gone viral on social media and fans cannot get over it.

Taking to her Instagram, Emma Roberts shared a picture with Cody John. Roberts is seen dressed in a pale pink dress. She is seen smiling at the camera as she flaunts her engagement ring. On the other hand, John is seen flaunting a wide smile at the camera as he is dressed in a blue shirt. Sharing the announcement, the actor wrote, “Putting this here before my mom tells everyone.”

Take a look at the adorable engagement announcement here.

The post has fetched over a million likes. Celebrities like Nina Dobrev, Lindsay Lohan, and Isla Fisher congratulated the couple. Fans took to the comment section to send their love to the couple. Reacting to the post, one fan said, “THE CAPTION… we love you queen + SO happy for you.” A second fan commented, “HELL YEAH EMMA Congrats to you both!” A third fan mentioned, “So excited for the most beautiful couple and all the blessings… so proud.”

Roberts recently made headlines when she shared her take on the nepotism debate. The actor is related to Julia Roberts and Eric Roberts. She said, “That's the thing that I always talk about - people kind of only see your wins because they only see when you're on the poster of a movie. They don't see all the rejection along the way. That's why I'm always very open about things I've auditioned for and haven't gotten the part for.”

Roberts and John have also maintained a low profile regarding their relationship. They confirmed their relationship in August 2022. Post that, they were often spotted sharing kisses and holding hands. On the work front, she was last seen in ‘Space Cadet’ and ‘American Horror Story: Delicate.’

