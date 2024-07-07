Hollywood

Would Love To Find Perfect Project For Me And My Aunt, Julia Roberts: Emma Roberts

Actor Emma Roberts says she would love to work with her aunt and Hollywood star Julia Roberts in a film but she is yet come across the "perfect project".

Instagram
Julia Roberts with Emma Roberts Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Actor Emma Roberts says she would love to work with her aunt and Hollywood star Julia Roberts in a film but she is yet come across the "perfect project".

Emma, 33, admitted filmmakers still come to her with an opportunity to co-star with Julia, one of Hollywood's romantic film icons.

"I would love to find the perfect project for me and my aunt, and I know that there will be something. But it’s never been the right thing. She’s the best, and I want to do something with her. We send each other books and talk about stuff but it hasn’t been right.

"I watch her movies when I’m on location and I’m by myself. I have movies of hers downloaded on my computer that I watch for comfort. 'My Best Friend’s Wedding' and 'America’s Sweethearts' are my safe movies," the actor said in an interview with Variety.

Julia, 56, is best known for romance dramas and comedies such as "Pretty Woman", "Notting Hill", "Mona Lisa Smile", "Eat Pray Love", and "Runaway Bride". Emma also addressed the critical and commercial failure of the superhero film "Madame Web".

The actor, who played Mary Parker in the 2024 movie, said she really enjoyed the film fronted by Dakota Johnson. "I thought everyone in it was great. The director, S.J. Clarkson, I think, did an amazing job. She’s the reason I wanted to do that movie.

"If it wasn’t for internet culture and everything being made into a joke, I think that the reception would’ve been different. And that’s what bums me about a lot of stuff, even stuff that I’ve done, is people just make such a joke out of everything now," she added.

Emma has starred in movies, including "Aquamarine", "Wild Child", "Nancy Drew", "Holidate", "The Art of Getting By", "Billionaire Boys Club" and "Empire State".

Her latest release is Liz W Garcia's directorial "Space Cadet", which also stars Tom Hopper, Poppy Liu, Gabrielle Union, Kuhoo Verma, Desi Lydic, Sebastian Yatra, Yasha Jackson, Andrew Call, Troy Iwata, Josephine Huang, Dave Foley, Sam Robards and Joshua Harto in pivotal roles.

In the film, Emma portrays the role of Tiffany "Rex" Simpson, who dreams of going to space but things don't go as planned.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. IND Vs ZIM, 2nd T20I Live Updates: Ravi Bishnoi, Washington Sundar On A Roll; Zimbabwe Seven Wickets Down
  2. Pat Cummins Calls For Dedicated Windows For Test Matches To Avoid Clash With IPL
  3. IND-W Vs RSA-W, 2nd T20I Live Score: Indian Women Bowl First In Must-Win Match
  4. Dindigul Dragons Vs Salem Spartans, TNPL 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch DD Vs SS, Match 6
  5. IND Vs ZIM, 2nd T20I: Abhishek Sharma Smashes Maiden International Ton Off Just 46 Balls
Football News
  1. ENG 1-1 SUI, Euro 2024 QF: 'Trust Process', Says Goalie Pickford After Shootout Heroics
  2. Copa America 2024: Dorival Junior Urges Patience With Brazil's Rebuild After His Side's Exit
  3. UEFA Euro 2024: Ronald Koeman Salutes Dutch Heart - 'We Showed We Belong' After NED Qualify For Semis
  4. ENG 1-1 SUI, Euro 2024: England Victorious On Penalties, Storm Into Semi-Finals - In Pics
  5. URU Vs BRA, Copa America 2024: Uruguay Celebrate Shootout Victory, Semi-Final Qualification As Brazil Crash Out - Watch
Tennis News
  1. Wimbledon: Swiatek Knocked Out; Zverev Pips Norrie To Enter Round Of 16 - In Pics
  2. Wimbledon 2024: Euros Take Over Centre Court As Alexander Zverev Makes Pep Guardiola Plea
  3. Wimbledon 2024: Novak Djokovic Dismantles Alexei Popyrin, Calls Fourth-Set Tie-Break 'Best Of The Year'
  4. Wimbledon: Yulia Putintseva Knocks Out Top Seed Iga Swiatek In Third Round
  5. Wimbledon 2024: Rohan Bopanna-Matthew Ebden Pair Ends Run After Round 2 Defeat
Hockey News
  1. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Keep Your Faith In Us, We Will Not Disappoint, Says Hockey Skipper Harmanpreet
  2. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Men's Hockey Team To Travel To Switzerland For 3-Day Camp
  3. Hockey India Set To Host First-Ever Masters Cup, Veteran Players To Participate
  4. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Hockey India Announces 16-Man Squad - Check Who's In, Who's Out
  5. Hockey India Extends Sponsorship Deal With Odisha Government Until 2036

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Mumbai: Shiv Sena Leader Detained After He Crashes Speeding Car Into Scooter, Killing A Woman; CM Shinde Assures Justice
  2. Latest News July 7 LIVE: Police Files Case Against Mahua Moitra Over 'Derogatory Remarks'; Assam CM Visits Flood Relief Camps
  3. MHA Initiates Action Against Kolkata Police Officers After Complaint By Governor
  4. Case Filed Against TMC’s Mahua Moitra Over Her 'Boss's Pyjamas' Remark On NCW Chief
  5. Dharamshala: Tibetan Community Celebrates 89th Birthday Of 14th Dalai Lama | In Pics
Entertainment News
  1. Important To Not Burden Any Film With Actor’s Fees: Riteish Deshmukh
  2. Director Michael Sarnoski Teases Sequel Of 'A Quiet Place: Day One'
  3. Javed Akhtar Schools Social Media User Who Called Him 'Son Of Gaddar'
  4. You Look Gorgeous: Kareena Kapoor After Shloka Ambani Wore Recreated Version Of 'Bole Chudiyan' Ensemble
  5. Would Love To Find Perfect Project For Me And My Aunt, Julia Roberts: Emma Roberts
US News
  1. Scientists Discover The Reason Behind Rare Polar Rain Aurora In Arctic
  2. NWS Issues Dangerous Heat Warnings For Coming Days | Death Valley’s Rising Temperatures Set Records
  3. ‘She’s Our Generation’s Madonna’: Who Is 'HOT TO GO!' Singer Chappell Roan?
  4. John Cena Announces Retirement In 2025, Plans Farewell Tour: This Is When His Last Match Could Be
  5. Aubreigh Wyatt Death: How Bullying And Social Media Led To A Mississippi Teen's Tragic Suicide | Everything About The Viral Outrage
World News
  1. Turkey's Erdogan Renews Push To Restore Ties With Syria That Were Severed Over A Decade Ago
  2. Latest News July 7 LIVE: Police Files Case Against Mahua Moitra Over 'Derogatory Remarks'; Assam CM Visits Flood Relief Camps
  3. Scientists Discover The Reason Behind Rare Polar Rain Aurora In Arctic
  4. ‘Democracy Not In Good Health In World Today’: Pope Francis Warning To ‘Populists’
  5. NWS Issues Dangerous Heat Warnings For Coming Days | Death Valley’s Rising Temperatures Set Records
Latest Stories
  1. The Public Examinations Act: A Comprehensive Solution Or A Band-Aid?
  2. IND-W Vs SA-W, 1st T20I: Tazmin Brits Helps South Africa Women Take 1-0 Lead - In Pics
  3. Today's Daily Horoscope for July 6, 2024: Discover Astrological Insights for Every Zodiac Sign.
  4. '400 Paar, But In Another Country': Tharoor's Veiled Dig At BJP; Jairam Ramesh Recalls Lok Sabha Results
  5. Breaking News July 6: Six-Storey Building Collapses In Gujarat's Surat, Many Feared Trapped; Second Encounter In J&K's Kulgam Underway
  6. POR 0(3)-0(5) FRA, UEFA Euro 2024: France Progress Into Semi-Finals After Penalty Shoot-Out Win
  7. BJP Vs AAP Over Felling Of Over 1000 Trees In ‘Eco-sensitive Zone
  8. Sports News July 6, 2024 Highlights: England Beat Switzerland In Euro Quarters; George Russell Gets Pole For British GP