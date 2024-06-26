Emma Roberts Insists Those Who Criticise 'Nepo Babies’ Don't See The 'Rejection Along The Way'

"I think it's important to talk about - otherwise people just think everything's been so great and linear and easy, and no, it's not at all. But of course, it looks like that to the outside perspective or to the naked eye." Roberts started her career in acting in 2001. She made a name for herself on the sitcom “Unfabulous” and in movies like 2006's “Aquamarine” and 2007's “Nancy Drew”. She also featured in several seasons of “American Horror Story”. "I think there's two sides of the coin. People like to say, you know, you have a leg up because you have family in the industry," she said.