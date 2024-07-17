Joe Manganiello Quashes Sofia Vergara's Claim That He Wanted Kids In Their Marriage

‘Modern Family’ star Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello announced their separation in 2023. After the divorce, Vergara claimed that they decided to split up because Manganiello wanted kids and she did not want to be an ‘old mom.’ In a recent interview, Manganiello shared his side of the story and refuted the claims made by Vergara.
In a conversation with Men’s Journal, Joe Manganiello opened up about his side of the story of his divorce from Sofia Vergara. He shared why they split up and mentioned that the difference of opinion about children ‘wasn’t inevitably’ the only reason. He said, “It’s because two people grew apart, and sometimes that happens.”
The 47-year-old actor confessed that he did want to start a family with Vergara during the initial years of their marriage. But he also revealed that he had an honest conversation with her, and he was okay if she didn’t want kids. Manganiello added, “I swore to her that I would never leave if it didn’t work out. And I didn’t. To be painted as if I had some sort of midlife crisis, and after nine years, turned to somebody and gave them an ultimatum of, ‘Do this potentially unhealthy thing to your body, or else I’m gone’? That’s never who I was.”
Back in January, Vergara had opened up about the split. She said, “My marriage broke up because my husband was younger; he wanted to have kids, and I didn’t want to be an old mom.”
The couple tied the knot in 2015 after dating each other for six months. However, they separated in 2023 and their divorce was finalized in February 2024.