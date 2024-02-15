Joe Manganiello Moves In With Caitlin O’Connor Days After His Divorce From Sofia Vergara

Reports about Joe Manganiello and Caitlin O’Connor dating have been doing the rounds since a long time. Now, grapevine has it that the two have finally moved in together. As per a report on TMZ the two are definitely madly in love with each other and trying to take the relationship to the next step.
Both of them have a commonality about their Pittsburgh upbringing and also, they love to travel a lot. Joe Manganiello’s dog, Bubbles, also seems to have given the go ahead to Caitlin O’Connor. Definitely that would be making the living situation quite simpler.
Advertisement
What’s interesting is that this move by Joe Manganiello comes just days after his divorce was finalised from Sofia Vergara. The couple kept their prenuptial agreement intact. That way both of them were able to keep their own assets which they had accumulated over the years seperately during the course of their seven-year-long marriage.
Advertisement
For the unversed, it was in July last year, that Joe Manganiello and Sophia Vergara released a statement to the media opening up about their divorce. “We have made the difficult decision to divorce. As two people that love and care for one another very much, we politely ask for respect of our privacy at this time as we navigate this new phase of our lives.”
Advertisement
There had been numerous reports about why the two were getting divorced as they had been one of the ideal couples that people looked-forward to. But, they clarified that they were moving away as they wanted different things in life, and that alone was the reason for their divorce.
Advertisement
The two got engaged on Christmas 2014 after they had met during the White House Correspondents Dinner. The finally got hitched in November 2015. On the other hand, Joe Manganiello met Caitlin O’Conner in September 2023 and withing just 5 months of their meeting, they’re already moving in together. Let’s wait and watch what’s next for this lovely couple.