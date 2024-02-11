The speculations of Sofia and Joe’s split came when the actor was spotted celebrating her 51st birthday without Joe and a wedding ring on her finger. Sofia Vergara spoke to El País last month and revealed the reason behind their split. The ‘Griselda’ actor said, “My marriage broke up because my husband was younger; he wanted to have kids, and I didn’t want to be an old mom. I had a son at 19, who is now 32, and I’m ready to be a grandmother, not a mother.”