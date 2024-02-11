‘Modern Family’s Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello have finalised their divorce after nearly six months of announcing their separation. The divorce case is being handled as an uncontested action. The couple tied the knot in November 2015. However, in July last year, they announced their separation.
TMZ acquired the court documents of Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello’s divorce. The documents state that the former couple has decided to separate ways amicably, following their prenuptial. It also states that the prenuptial allows the actors to keep the assets they had acquired individually before their marriage. Additionally, they have rejected spousal support.
Sofia and Joe announced their separation in a joint statement that they shared with Page Six. In the statement, Sofia said, “We have made the difficult decision to divorce. As two people who love and care for one another very much, we politely ask for respect of our privacy at this time as we navigate this new phase of our lives.” They filed for a divorce two days after this statement was released.
The speculations of Sofia and Joe’s split came when the actor was spotted celebrating her 51st birthday without Joe and a wedding ring on her finger. Sofia Vergara spoke to El País last month and revealed the reason behind their split. The ‘Griselda’ actor said, “My marriage broke up because my husband was younger; he wanted to have kids, and I didn’t want to be an old mom. I had a son at 19, who is now 32, and I’m ready to be a grandmother, not a mother.”
Sofia has a son with her first husband, Joe Gonzalez. She is currently dating orthopedic surgeon, Justin Saliman. They were spotted together in October last year. Joe, on the other hand, is dating Caitlin O’Connor. They made their relationship official when they attended the Children of Armenia Fund Gala at Cipriani in New York City.