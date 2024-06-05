Hollywood

Sofia Vergara's 'Cellulite' Got Her Conscious While Filming Intimate Scenes For 'Griselda'

Actress Sofia Vergara has shared that she was self-conscious and worried about filming sex scenes for her miniseries ‘Griselda’.

Sofía Vergara
Sofía Vergara Photo: X
info_icon

The Emmy-nominated actress shared that filming sex scenes for the crime drama stands out as one of the times she felt out of her depth, reports People magazine. In the miniseries, Vergara starred as Griselda Blanco, the creator of one of the most profitable drug cartels in history, and followed the life and death of "The Cocaine Godmother.”

She said, quoted by the ‘US Sun’, “I don’t think I’ve ever done like a sex scene”. She noted that she never had a sex scene during her ‘Modern Family’ tenure with co-star Ed O’Neill. "I'm 50! I mean, when I was 30, I wouldn't have worried. I think I was worried that I was going to look horrific. I was like, ‘Where are they shooting me? The cellulite? From the side’. Uh, I'm vain I guess. That one kept me awake I think,” she added. As per People, while she was apprehensive about the prospect of shooting sex scenes, she conceded that the scenes “came out good.” “It's really dark and Andy (Baiz), the director, is very artistic and he made me feel super comfortable and he's like, ‘We're never going to stay like a long time on you (the camera)’."

