Hollywood

Watch: Drake Shares Video Of His Waterlogged Toronto Mansion As City Gets Record-Breaking Rainfall

Drake took to his social media to share how Toronto rainfall has flooded his house. The Canadian city saw record-breaking rainfall from three storms.

Drake
Drake's mansion flooded by Toronto rains Photo: X
info_icon

As Toronto was hit by record rainfall from three storms, Canadian rapper and singer Drake took to his social media to share images and videos of how the weather impacted his house. He shared images of his waterlogged house and also showed how the rushing water kept entering his plush mansion.

Taking to his Instagram, Drake shared a video from his luxurious mansion in Toronto. The singer showed his living room flooded with brown water. The water showed no signs of receding, and it kept coming in gushes in his house. Sharing the video, he joked and compared the water to an espresso martini. He wrote, “This better be espresso martini.” The video showed him and another man trying to figure out how they would get rid of the water.

Drake had posted the video on his Stories, but his fans took screen recordings and shared it on X (formerly known as Twitter) and other social media platforms. Take a look at the video shared by Drake here.

Reacting to the video, one fan said, “Having a broom in this situation seems like the most Drake thing to do.” A second fan commented, “This is like when God sent 10 plagues to Egypt.” A third fan commented, “He’s having the worst year of his life.”

As reported by Canadian news portals, more rain fell in four hours than the city’s average rainfall for the entire month of July. The heavy downpour affected highways, and roads, and left hundreds of thousands of residents without power. Toronto Fire Services reportedly rescued 14 people from flooding on the highway. Toronto experienced approximately 98 mm of rain on Tuesday, with more showers expected.

Drake-Kendrick Lamar Feud: A Timeline Of How Their Relationship Has Become One Of Music Industry's Biggest Disputes

BY Snigdha Nalini

