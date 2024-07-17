Taking to his Instagram, Drake shared a video from his luxurious mansion in Toronto. The singer showed his living room flooded with brown water. The water showed no signs of receding, and it kept coming in gushes in his house. Sharing the video, he joked and compared the water to an espresso martini. He wrote, “This better be espresso martini.” The video showed him and another man trying to figure out how they would get rid of the water.